BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Launch North American Tour in September 2026

Buena Vista Social Club, which has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will launch a multi-year North American Tour in Buffalo in September 2026, with additional planned stops in Washington, DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many other cities. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.
With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Nominee Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).
Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.
Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.
The cast of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway includes Tony nominee Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Justin Cunningham (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Carlos Gonzalez, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.
Buena Vista Social Club has been awarded a 2025 Special Tony Award for the musicians who make up the Buena Vista Social Club band, including Marco Paguia (Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Guitar), Renesito Avich (Tres), Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), Román Diaz (Percussion), and Leonardo Reyna (Piano).
The band of Buena Vista Social Club features creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Tony nominee Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Díaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.
Buena Vista Social Club features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.