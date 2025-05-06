Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/4/25 - GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Hits $4 Million in a Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/4/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Good Night, and Good Luck has broken its own all-time record for highest grossing play in Broadway history and is the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week. For the week ending 5/4/25, the production grossed $4,003,481.50 in 8 Performances.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: GYPSY (5.3%), PURPOSE (3.9%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (3.6%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (2.8%), REDWOOD (1.6%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (1%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-18.5%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-14.6%), FLOYD COLLINS (-13.9%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-12.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-10.9%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-10%), CHICAGO (-9%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-8.7%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-8.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-7.8%), & JULIET (-7.3%), HADESTOWN (-6.8%), MJ (-6.1%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-5.8%), DEAD OUTLAW (-5.3%), ALADDIN (-4.9%), HAMILTON (-4.7%), SMASH (-4.1%), JUST IN TIME (-2.8%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (-2.6%), SUNSET BLVD. (-2.6%), THE OUTSIDERS (-2.3%), THE LION KING (-2.1%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (-1.8%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (-1.7%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-1.7%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-1.6%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-0.9%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.5%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-0.2%), OH, MARY! (-0.1%),

This week, 40 shows played on Broadway, with 332,820 tickets sold and a total gross of $43,063,490. The average ticket price was $129.39.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.58%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -8.28% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $129.39 is down $-6.63 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $4,003,482

OTHELLO: $3,065,728

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,326,856

WICKED: $2,232,068

THE LION KING: $1,999,729





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($317,422), PURPOSE ($420,256), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($471,586), DEAD OUTLAW ($484,688), FLOYD COLLINS ($501,742)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

JUST IN TIME: $213,494

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $62,540

DEAD OUTLAW: $41,953

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: $32,712

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $25,612





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-345,699), THE LION KING ($-320,876), HAMILTON ($-308,925), MJ ($-272,220), HELL'S KITCHEN ($-270,837)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $367.42

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $319.36

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $228.50

JUST IN TIME: $196.15

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $168.06





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($52.83), DEAD OUTLAW ($67.39), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($70.76), REDWOOD ($79.66), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($84.85)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.4%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 102%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 100.5%

OTHELLO: 100%

WICKED: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

FLOYD COLLINS (68%), CHICAGO (68.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (71.2%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (71.2%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (76.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SUNSET BLVD.: 1035

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 990

GYPSY: 672

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 286

BOOP! THE MUSICAL: 259





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-2363), THE GREAT GATSBY (-1437), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-1236), FLOYD COLLINS (-1168), HELL'S KITCHEN (-974)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..