Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/4/25 - GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Hits $4 Million in a Week

Of note this week: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Good Night, and Good Luck has broken its own all-time record for highest grossing play in Broadway history and is the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week. For the week ending 5/4/25, the production grossed $4,003,481.50 in 8 Performances.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: GYPSY (5.3%), PURPOSE (3.9%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (3.6%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (2.8%), REDWOOD (1.6%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (1%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-18.5%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-14.6%), FLOYD COLLINS (-13.9%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-12.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-10.9%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-10%), CHICAGO (-9%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-8.7%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-8.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-7.8%), & JULIET (-7.3%), HADESTOWN (-6.8%), MJ (-6.1%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-5.8%), DEAD OUTLAW (-5.3%), ALADDIN (-4.9%), HAMILTON (-4.7%), SMASH (-4.1%), JUST IN TIME (-2.8%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (-2.6%), SUNSET BLVD. (-2.6%), THE OUTSIDERS (-2.3%), THE LION KING (-2.1%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (-1.8%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (-1.7%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-1.7%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-1.6%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-0.9%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.5%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-0.2%), OH, MARY! (-0.1%),
This week, 40 shows played on Broadway, with 332,820 tickets sold and a total gross of $43,063,490. The average ticket price was $129.39.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.58%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -8.28% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $129.39 is down $-6.63 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $4,003,482
OTHELLO: $3,065,728
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,326,856
WICKED: $2,232,068
THE LION KING: $1,999,729
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($317,422), PURPOSE ($420,256), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($471,586), DEAD OUTLAW ($484,688), FLOYD COLLINS ($501,742)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
JUST IN TIME: $213,494
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $62,540
DEAD OUTLAW: $41,953
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: $32,712
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $25,612
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-345,699), THE LION KING ($-320,876), HAMILTON ($-308,925), MJ ($-272,220), HELL'S KITCHEN ($-270,837)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
OTHELLO: $367.42
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $319.36
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $228.50
JUST IN TIME: $196.15
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $168.06
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($52.83), DEAD OUTLAW ($67.39), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($70.76), REDWOOD ($79.66), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($84.85)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
JUST IN TIME: 103.4%
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 102%
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 100.5%
OTHELLO: 100%
WICKED: 100%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
FLOYD COLLINS (68%), CHICAGO (68.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (71.2%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (71.2%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (76.2%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
SUNSET BLVD.: 1035
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 990
GYPSY: 672
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 286
BOOP! THE MUSICAL: 259
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-2363), THE GREAT GATSBY (-1437), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-1236), FLOYD COLLINS (-1168), HELL'S KITCHEN (-974)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
