Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies CINDERELLA With 'Incompetent!' Music Video

Randy Rainbow has released a parody of "Impossible" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, titled "Incompetent!" The new music video takes on the recent news that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaked war plans in a groupchat. The video also takes several aims at Donald Trump and his administration.

"Incompetent! Like the drunk dude from Fox News sharing war plans over Snapchat. Incompetent! Like his boss – dumb as rocks – who's 'bout as useless as his back fat," Rainbow sings in the video,.

The new parody video – which follows the recent Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" and Sabrina Carpenter parody "Fees, Fees, Fees" – was also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles.

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.