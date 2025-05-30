Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Nick Jonas & Adrienne Warren Sardi's Portraits Unveiled

by Bruce Glikas

On May 29, 2025, Broadway stars Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas were honored with the unveiling of their caricatures at Sardi’s, the iconic New York City restaurant known for celebrating theater luminaries. Check out photos of the production.

Video: Marjan Neshat Unpacks the Importance of ENGLISH

by Survival Jobs

In a brand new episode of Survival Jobs, a Podcast, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down for a powerful and heartfelt in-person conversation with 2025 Tony Award nominee Marjan Neshat, recorded live at the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com Studios in New York City!

Broadway Icons Share Career Guidance for the Next Generation

by Joey Mervis

If there's one thing that most performers will agree on, it's that show business isn't easy. Today's Tony nominees are yesterday's struggling artists, and for most, fame and recognition does not happen overnight. So what advice do today's stars have for Broadway stars-to-be?

JUST IN TIME Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 2026

by Stephi Wild

A new block of tickets for the six-time Tony Award nominated new Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award Winner and 2025 Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff is now on sale.. (more...)

HAMILTON's Final HAM4HAM Set to Take Place Today

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lin Manuel-Miranda and Hamilton's Instagram have shared that the final #Ham4Ham will take place on Friday, May 30, outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre. . (more...)

HAMILTON Original Cast Will Reunite For Performance on the Tony Awards

by Stephi Wild

Members of the original cast of Hamilton will reunite at the 78th Annual Tony Awards to celebrate the show's tenth anniversary. Learn more about the special performance here!. (more...)

Jordan Donica to Join SUNSET BOULEVARD as Max Von Mayerling

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. will welcome Jordan Donica as ‘Max Von Mayerling’. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Audra McDonald Doesn't Know What Patti LuPone Rift is About

by Joshua Wright

Audra McDonald responded to Patti LuPone’s viral 'not a friend' comment during a CBS Mornings interview. The remark, which followed a dispute involving fellow Tony winner Kecia Lewis, has prompted widespread support for both women across the Broadway community.. (more...)

Judge Confirms $202K Award Against Joey Parnes Over Broadway’s DANCIN’

by Joshua Wright

A federal judge has confirmed a $202,682.53 arbitration award against Broadway producer Joey Parnes and his companies for unpaid designer fees and benefits on Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, following union action by United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829.. (more...)

Guthrie Theater Reports Dramatic Fiscal Turnaround with Reduced Deficit

by Joshua Wright

The Guthrie Theater narrowed its deficit from a record $3.8 million to $85,578 on a $29.6 million budget by trimming programming and administrative costs and drew 307,986 patrons in fiscal year 2024.. (more...)

Video: FLOYD COLLINS Star Jeremy Jordan Sings 'How Glory Goes'

by A.A. Cristi

The cast of the 2025 Broadway revival of Floyd Collins has stepped into the studio to record a brand-new Original Broadway Cast Album. Among the highlights of the upcoming release is a newly recorded version of “How Glory Goes,” performed by the show's Tony-nominated star, Jeremy Jordan. Watch the video!

Idina Menzel

Other birthdays on this day include:

Tonya Pinkins

Ann Hampton Calloway

Young Jean Lee

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!