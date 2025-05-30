Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 1
|
Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Nick Jonas & Adrienne Warren Sardi's Portraits Unveiled
|
Video: Marjan Neshat Unpacks the Importance of ENGLISH
|
Broadway Icons Share Career Guidance for the Next Generation
JUST IN TIME Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 2026
by Stephi Wild
A new block of tickets for the six-time Tony Award nominated new Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award Winner and 2025 Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff is now on sale.. (more...)
HAMILTON's Final HAM4HAM Set to Take Place Today
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lin Manuel-Miranda and Hamilton's Instagram have shared that the final #Ham4Ham will take place on Friday, May 30, outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre. . (more...)
HAMILTON Original Cast Will Reunite For Performance on the Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
Members of the original cast of Hamilton will reunite at the 78th Annual Tony Awards to celebrate the show's tenth anniversary. Learn more about the special performance here!. (more...)
Jordan Donica to Join SUNSET BOULEVARD as Max Von Mayerling
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. will welcome Jordan Donica as ‘Max Von Mayerling’. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Audra McDonald Doesn't Know What Patti LuPone Rift is About
by Joshua Wright
Audra McDonald responded to Patti LuPone’s viral 'not a friend' comment during a CBS Mornings interview. The remark, which followed a dispute involving fellow Tony winner Kecia Lewis, has prompted widespread support for both women across the Broadway community.. (more...)
Judge Confirms $202K Award Against Joey Parnes Over Broadway’s DANCIN’
by Joshua Wright
A federal judge has confirmed a $202,682.53 arbitration award against Broadway producer Joey Parnes and his companies for unpaid designer fees and benefits on Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, following union action by United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829.. (more...)
Guthrie Theater Reports Dramatic Fiscal Turnaround with Reduced Deficit
by Joshua Wright
The Guthrie Theater narrowed its deficit from a record $3.8 million to $85,578 on a $29.6 million budget by trimming programming and administrative costs and drew 307,986 patrons in fiscal year 2024.. (more...)
Video: FLOYD COLLINS Star Jeremy Jordan Sings 'How Glory Goes'
by A.A. Cristi
The cast of the 2025 Broadway revival of Floyd Collins has stepped into the studio to record a brand-new Original Broadway Cast Album. Among the highlights of the upcoming release is a newly recorded version of “How Glory Goes,” performed by the show's Tony-nominated star, Jeremy Jordan. Watch the video!
Other birthdays on this day include:
Tonya Pinkins
Ann Hampton Calloway
Young Jean Lee
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Thanks for everything we did,
Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos