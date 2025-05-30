 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 30, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 1
The 2025 Drama Desk Awards

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Nick Jonas & Adrienne Warren Sardi's Portraits Unveiled
by Bruce Glikas
On May 29, 2025, Broadway stars Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas were honored with the unveiling of their caricatures at Sardi’s, the iconic New York City restaurant known for celebrating theater luminaries. Check out photos of the production.


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Video: Marjan Neshat Unpacks the Importance of ENGLISH
by Survival Jobs
In a brand new episode of Survival Jobs, a Podcast, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down for a powerful and heartfelt in-person conversation with 2025 Tony Award nominee Marjan Neshat, recorded live at the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com Studios in New York City! 


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Broadway Icons Share Career Guidance for the Next Generation
by Joey Mervis
If there's one thing that most performers will agree on, it's that show business isn't easy. Today's Tony nominees are yesterday's struggling artists, and for most, fame and recognition does not happen overnight. So what advice do today's stars have for Broadway stars-to-be?

JUST IN TIME Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 2026
by Stephi Wild
A new block of tickets for the six-time Tony Award nominated new Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award Winner and 2025 Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff is now on sale.. (more...)

HAMILTON's Final HAM4HAM Set to Take Place Today
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lin Manuel-Miranda and Hamilton's Instagram have shared that the final #Ham4Ham will take place on Friday, May 30, outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre. . (more...

HAMILTON Original Cast Will Reunite For Performance on the Tony Awards
by Stephi Wild
Members of the original cast of Hamilton will reunite at the 78th Annual Tony Awards to celebrate the show's tenth anniversary. Learn more about the special performance here!. (more...)

Jordan Donica to Join SUNSET BOULEVARD as Max Von Mayerling
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. will welcome Jordan Donica as ‘Max Von Mayerling’. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Audra McDonald Doesn't Know What Patti LuPone Rift is About
by Joshua Wright
Audra McDonald responded to Patti LuPone’s viral 'not a friend' comment during a CBS Mornings interview. The remark, which followed a dispute involving fellow Tony winner Kecia Lewis, has prompted widespread support for both women across the Broadway community.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Judge Confirms $202K Award Against Joey Parnes Over Broadway’s DANCIN’
by Joshua Wright
A federal judge has confirmed a $202,682.53 arbitration award against Broadway producer Joey Parnes and his companies for unpaid designer fees and benefits on Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, following union action by United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829.. (more...

Guthrie Theater Reports Dramatic Fiscal Turnaround with Reduced Deficit
by Joshua Wright
The Guthrie Theater narrowed its deficit from a record $3.8 million to $85,578 on a $29.6 million budget by trimming programming and administrative costs and drew 307,986 patrons in fiscal year 2024.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Video: FLOYD COLLINS Star Jeremy Jordan Sings 'How Glory Goes'
by A.A. Cristi
The cast of the 2025 Broadway revival of Floyd Collins has stepped into the studio to record a brand-new Original Broadway Cast Album. Among the highlights of the upcoming release is a newly recorded version of “How Glory Goes,” performed by the show's Tony-nominated star, Jeremy Jordan. Watch the video!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Idina Menzel

Other birthdays on this day include:
Tonya Pinkins
Ann Hampton Calloway
Young Jean Lee 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Thanks for everything we did,
everything that's past.
Everything that's over too fast.
None of it was wasted.
All of it will last."

- Merrily We Roll Along
