HAMILTON's Final HAM 4 HAM Set to Take Place Tomorrow

Lin Manuel-Miranda and Hamilton's Instagram have shared that the final #Ham4Ham will take place on Friday, May 30, outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

The event will start at 4:30pm and be streamed live on the Hamilton musical Instagram account. The shared #Ham4Ham post features pictures suggesting that Audra McDonald, Nicole Scherzinger and more will take part.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.