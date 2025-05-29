Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Nick Jonas & Adrienne Warren Sardi's Portraits Unveiled

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On May 29, 2025, Broadway stars Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas were honored with the unveiling of their caricatures at Sardi’s, the iconic New York City restaurant known for celebrating theater luminaries. Check out photos of the production.

The event commemorated their performances in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, currently playing at the Hudson Theatre. The portraits now join the esteemed collection adorning Sardi’s walls, symbolizing a rite of passage for Broadway performers.

The Last Five Years is a two-character musical that explores the five-year relationship between Jamie, an aspiring novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. The narrative is uniquely structured, with Jamie’s story unfolding chronologically while Cathy’s is told in reverse. This production marks the musical’s Broadway debut, directed by Whitney White,

Adrienne Warren is a Tony Award-winning actress renowned for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Her Broadway credits include Bring It On and Shuffle Along, and she has appeared in television series such as Blue Bloods and Orange Is the New Black.

Nick Jonas is a Grammy-nominated artist who gained fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers. He has a rich history in theater, having appeared in Broadway productions like Les Misérables and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His role in The Last Five Years marks a significant return to the Broadway stage.

The Last Five Years is scheduled to run through June 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas