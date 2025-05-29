Jordan Donica to Join SUNSET BOULEVARD as Max Von Mayerling

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. will welcome Jordan Donica as ‘Max Von Mayerling’ starting Tuesday, June 10 at the St. James Theatre.

Donica returns to Broadway after his acclaimed, Tony Award nominated turn in Camelot. Jesse Green of the New York Times compared his ‘Lancelot’ to “a lion ripping huge bites of dramatic flesh with his teeth.” And Jackson McHenry of New York Magazine said he is gifted with a “especially gorgeous and powerful baritone.” In addition to Camelot, Donica has also starred on Broadway in My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, and regional and touring productions of Hamilton, Les Misérables, and Jesus Christ Superstar. He will also appear in the upcoming third season of HBO Max’s “The Gilded Age.”

Olivier Award winner David Thaxton will play his final Broadway performance in Sunset

Blvd. on Sunday, June 8. Thaxton has been with the production since rehearsals began

in London’s West End in August 2023. For his portrayal of ‘Max Von Mayerling,’ Thaxton received an Olivier Award nomination.

Sunset Blvd. also stars Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk Award nominee, and Drama

League Award winner Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond,’ Tony Award nominee

and Drama Desk Award nominee Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis ’ and Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer.’

Photo credit: Cory Vanderpoeg