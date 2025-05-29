Video: FLOYD COLLINS Star Jeremy Jordan Sings 'How Glory Goes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of the 2025 Broadway revival of Floyd Collins has stepped into the studio to record a brand-new Original Broadway Cast Album. Among the highlights of the upcoming release is a newly recorded version of “How Glory Goes,” performed by the show's Tony-nominated star, Jeremy Jordan. Watch the video!

Originally premiered Off-Broadway in 1996, Floyd Collins features music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and a book by Tina Landau. The show dramatizes the true story of a Kentucky caver who became trapped underground in 1925, triggering a national media frenzy. Lauded for its innovative score blending bluegrass, folk, and classical influences, the musical has long been considered a cult favorite.

The 2025 Broadway production marks the show’s long-awaited Main Stem debut and has received six Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The new cast recording will be the first official Broadway release of Floyd Collins, offering an updated interpretation of the score nearly three decades after its original recording by the Off-Broadway cast. More details on the full album release are expected in the coming weeks.

The album was recorded on May 1, the same day that the revival became a six-time Tony Award nominated production! The recording is set to feature Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay, Sean Allan Krill, Marc Kudisch, Lizzy McAlpine, Taylor Trensch, and more.

Released by Center Stage Records, the Floyd Collins album is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean. It will be available everywhere on Friday, July 11. Preorder your CD now at www.CenterStageRecords.com.