Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 27, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Video: DEATH BECOMES HER, FLOYD COLLINS And More Join HAM4HAM
Video: The 2025 Tony Nominees Pick Who They Wanna Hang With
Exclusive: Holli' Conway Sings 'Dangerous Woman' from BROADWAY SINGS ARIANA/GAGA
Derek Klena to Return to WICKED on Broadway as Fiyero
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Derek Klena will return to Wicked on Broadway as Fiyero for a limited engagement in May. Learn more about the show and Klena's run and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Scarlett Strallen Steps in to the Cast of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
by Stephi Wild
Two-time Olivier Award nominee Scarlett Strallen will temporarily replace Kate Jennings Grant in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Learn more about the cast change here!. (more...)
Renée Elise Goldsberry Unveils New Version of HAMILTON's 'Satisfied'
by Josh Sharpe
Renée Elise Goldsberry has released “Satisfied,” a bold, guitar-led reimagining of her signature number from Hamilton and the second single from her debut album Who I Really Am. Listen to it here!. (more...)
Zak Resnick to Perform Title Role In FLOYD COLLINS for Upcoming Performances
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Standby Zak Resnick will be going on as Floyd Collins for performances this upcoming Sunday and Tuesday. Learn more about the Broadway production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Splish Splash' From JUST IN TIME on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
On Friday morning, Jonathan Groff took the stage on Good Morning America for a live performance from the Tony-nominated musical Just in Time. During his visit, the Tony-winner sang the iconic 'Splish Splash' as originated by Bobby Darin. Watch the performance now! . (more...)
Video: Audra McDonald and GYPSY Cast Perform 'Some People' on THE LATE SHOW
by Stephi Wild
The company of Broadway's Gypsy, paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, May 22. The cast, led by Audra McDonald performed 'Some People' from the show. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: 'Tony Winners' Category Featured on JEOPARDY! MASTERS
by Josh Sharpe
With awards season in full swing, a 'Tony Winners' category was featured on a recent episode of Jeopardy! Masters. Check out the video to discover the answers! . (more...)
Video: Glenn Davis Knew There Was Something Special About PURPOSE
by Joey Mervis
Watch in this video as Glenn Davis chats more about his pride in pushing to bring Purpose to audiences, why he is still in disbelief to be nominated, and so much more.. (more...)
