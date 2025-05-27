Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 27, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER, FLOYD COLLINS And More Join HAM4HAM

by A.A. Cristi

Cast members from Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Dead Outlaw, and Oh, Mary! took their talents to the sidewalk for this week's Ham4Ham outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre, hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out videos of today's performances!

Video: The 2025 Tony Nominees Pick Who They Wanna Hang With

by Joey Mervis

BroadwayWorld spoke with the 2025 Tony nominees, with the stars revealing which nominees they most want to hang out with! Hear from Jeremy Jordan, Sadie Sink, and more! Check out the video here.

Exclusive: Holli' Conway Sings 'Dangerous Woman' from BROADWAY SINGS ARIANA/GAGA

by Joey Mervis

BroadwayWorld is very excited to share a sneak peek from the show- watch as Holli' Conway is joined by Reagan Casteel to perform "Dangerous Woman".

Derek Klena to Return to WICKED on Broadway as Fiyero

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Derek Klena will return to Wicked on Broadway as Fiyero for a limited engagement in May. Learn more about the show and Klena's run and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Scarlett Strallen Steps in to the Cast of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

by Stephi Wild

Two-time Olivier Award nominee Scarlett Strallen will temporarily replace Kate Jennings Grant in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Learn more about the cast change here!. (more...)

Renée Elise Goldsberry Unveils New Version of HAMILTON's 'Satisfied'

by Josh Sharpe

Renée Elise Goldsberry has released “Satisfied,” a bold, guitar-led reimagining of her signature number from Hamilton and the second single from her debut album Who I Really Am. Listen to it here!. (more...)

Zak Resnick to Perform Title Role In FLOYD COLLINS for Upcoming Performances

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Standby Zak Resnick will be going on as Floyd Collins for performances this upcoming Sunday and Tuesday. Learn more about the Broadway production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Splish Splash' From JUST IN TIME on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Josh Sharpe

On Friday morning, Jonathan Groff took the stage on Good Morning America for a live performance from the Tony-nominated musical Just in Time. During his visit, the Tony-winner sang the iconic 'Splish Splash' as originated by Bobby Darin. Watch the performance now! . (more...)

Video: Audra McDonald and GYPSY Cast Perform 'Some People' on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

The company of Broadway's Gypsy, paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, May 22. The cast, led by Audra McDonald performed 'Some People' from the show. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: 'Tony Winners' Category Featured on JEOPARDY! MASTERS

by Josh Sharpe

With awards season in full swing, a 'Tony Winners' category was featured on a recent episode of Jeopardy! Masters. Check out the video to discover the answers! . (more...)

Video: Glenn Davis Knew There Was Something Special About PURPOSE

by Joey Mervis

Watch in this video as Glenn Davis chats more about his pride in pushing to bring Purpose to audiences, why he is still in disbelief to be nominated, and so much more.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!