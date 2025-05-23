Video: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Splish Splash' From JUST IN TIME on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday morning, Jonathan Groff took the stage on Good Morning America for a live performance from the Tony-nominated musical Just in Time. During his visit, the Tony-winner sang the iconic "Splish Splash" as originated by Bobby Darin. Watch the performance now!

Groff is currently starring as Darin in Broadway's Just in Time, which has received 6 Tony nominations, including one for Groff. Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.