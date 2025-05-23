 tracking pixel
Video: Audra McDonald and GYPSY Cast Perform 'Some People' on THE LATE SHOW

Gypsy is currently running at the Majestic Theatre, with tickets are now on sale through Sunday, October 5, 2025.

By: May. 23, 2025
The company of Broadway's Gypsy, paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, May 22. The cast, led by Audra McDonald performed "Some People" from the show. Check out the video here!

George C. Wolfe's new production began performances Thursday, November 1, 2024, and opened Thursday, December 19, 2024, to an explosion of critical praise for the production and Audra McDonald's history-making performance. Read reviews for the show here, which has received a total of 5 Tony nominations.

Gypsy stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel BaileyJace BentlyBrandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d'Alelio, Kellie Jean HoaglandSasha HutchingsAliah JamesZachary Daniel JonesEthan JosephKrystal MackieCole NewburgJoe OsheroffMajo RiveroKen RobinsonSally ShawBrendan SheehanJayden TheophileDori WaymerJordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway's ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we'll go in pursuit of the American dream.  The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations & arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters

Gypsy has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.


