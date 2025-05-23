Renée Elise Goldsberry Unveils New Version of HAMILTON's 'Satisfied'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5Eva) has released “Satisfied,” a bold, guitar-led reimagining of her signature number from Hamilton and the second single from her debut album Who I Really Am, out June 6.

The track revisits a pivotal moment in Goldsberry’s career—her Tony and Grammy-Award winning turn as Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking musical—offering a new interpretation that bridges her past with her present as a solo artist and songwriter.

Listen to the song here:

“For a long time, I never imagined putting “Satisfied” on this album—I didn’t write it, and I felt like it belonged to the perfect world of the show,” says Goldsberry. “But this version became a bridge for me. It helped connect who I’ve been to who I am becoming. It’s a way of honoring everything Hamilton has given me, while introducing fans to this next chapter.”

The track won a spot on the album during a studio session when guitarist Rod Castro (Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, among others) began playing the rhythmic guitar pattern, inspiring Goldsberry to revisit the piece in a new way. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the composer, debuted the track at the United Palace Theater as part of Hamilton’s 10th anniversary celebration. The performance quickly went viral, affirming the song’s enduring resonance and Goldsberry’s evolving relationship with it.

“Satisfied” follows the album’s lead single “Staring”—a modern proclamation of a belty blues song, brimming with passion, humor, and the thrill of instant connection. Other highlights from the album include the bold, brassy title track, a declaration of identity that sets the tone for the record; “Don’t Want to Love You,” an emotionally rich ballad written by Goldsberry’s Girls5Eva co-star Sara Bareilles; and “Smiling,” an R&B-leaning goodbye anthem that Renee calls “sunshine on a bad-ass bass line.”



Who I Really Am marks a milestone moment for Goldsberry, who after years of shaping other people’s stories on stage and screen, is now turning inward—sharing her own voice as a solo artist and songwriter. Across thirteen songs—eleven original—the album weaves together different genres to explore themes of love, heartbreak, creative freedom, and self-discovery. The result is a deeply personal and sonically rich collection that draws on the emotional nuance and commanding presence that have defined her work throughout her career.

The forthcoming release arrives on the heels of another incredibly personal project, Satisfied, a documentary about Goldsberry’s life that premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. Executive produced by Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, and Amblin Entertainment, the film features interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, and Goldsberry herself, and explores how she has navigated motherhood, fame, grief, and artistic reinvention amid the Hamilton juggernaut.

Looking ahead, Goldsberry will bring her live show to Oxon Hill, MD (May 25 at The Theater), Portland, OR (June 21 at the World Trade Center Portland), and Los Angeles (September 27 at The Ford), where she’ll perform selections spanning her stage, screen, and recording career.

Goldsberry most recently starred in the acclaimed comedy series Girls5Eva, for which she earned multiple Critics Choice and TCA Award nominations for her hilarious performance as the deliciously self-obsessed “Wickie Roy.” She is perhaps best known for her Tony- and Grammy-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton (celebrating its 10th anniversary this year), which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version. Her Broadway credits include iconic musicals Rent, The Color Purple, and The Lion King, among countless theater performances. On screen, she has starred in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Good Wife, Waves, Altered Carbon, Albany Road, She-Hulk, and her breakout, two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role, Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live. As a singer and actress, she made her television debut as one of Vonda Shepard’s backup singers across all five seasons of Ally McBeal.

Who I Really Am Tracklist:

Who I Really Am Twinkle Staring Met Someone Love Returned Normal Enough (Moving Target) Don’t Want to Love You Satisfied Smiling You’re So Close Skate Song You Can Do Anything

Photo credit: Andrew Arthur