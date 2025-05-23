Scarlett Strallen Steps in to the Cast of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Olivier Award nominee Scarlett Strallen will temporarily replace Kate Jennings Grant in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Grant will be stepping away from the production for approximately two weeks due to a non-production-related injury.

Scarlett Strallen is a two-time Olivier Award nominee. Her Broadway credits include A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, Mary Poppins, and Travesties. Off-Broadway/Regional: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Hartford Stage), The New Yorkers (NY City Center/Encores!), The Pirates of Penzance (Barrington Stage Company), Macbeth (Park Avenue Armory). West End: She Loves Me, Candide, A Chorus Line, Mary Poppins, Singin’ in the Rain (Olivier Award nomination), Clara in Passion, The Music Man, Merry Wives of Windsor, H.M.S. Pinafore (Olivier Award nomination), Cymbeline, Twelfth Night. Concert Performances: Laurey in Oklahoma! at Royal Albert Hall with the John Wilson Orchestra, as well as numerous other concerts with symphony orchestras globally.