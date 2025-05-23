Zak Resnick to go as Floyd Collins for Upcoming Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Standby Zak Resnick will be going as the title role in Floyd Collins on Broadway, for performances this upcoming Sunday and Tuesday. Jeremy Jordan will be out of the show.

Floyd Collins is currently playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The musical is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925.

While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath.

Resnick's previous credits include Mamma Mia! on Broadway, Piece of My Heart: The Bert Berns Story Off-Broadway, Once Upon a Mattress Off-Broadway and more!