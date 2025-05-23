Derek Klena to Return to WICKED on Broadway as Fiyero

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Derek Klena is returning to Wicked on Broadway for a two-week limited engagement beginning this month! Klena, who previously starred as Fiyero 12 years ago, will return to the role from May 27 to June 8. Klena took to Instagram to share the news, stating:

Full circle moment alert!!!! 12 years ago I made my Broadway debut as Fiyero during the 10th Anniversary of Wicked….now I’m squeezing myself back into those iconic very white (very tight ;) pants from 5/27-6/8, but this time with my boys watching from the wings 2 WEEKS baby!!! Let’s do this Shiz 🥂

Derek Klena was most recently in Moulin Rouge! and Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. Prior to that, he played the same role in the world premiere production at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA. Previously, he starred as Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. Derek first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Derek has also made appearances on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Quantico," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Carrie Diaries."



Photo Credit: Joan Marcus