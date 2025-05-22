Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 22, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Video: Ben Finds the Party with Choreo from THE GREAT GATSBY

by Joey Mervis

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Tom Hanks Will Lead THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Tom Hanks will star in the world premiere of This World of Tomorrow, which he wrote with James Glossman, based on short stories written by Hanks. The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.. (more...)

Kennedy Center Ignores Trumps 'NO MORE DRAG SHOWS' Directive For 2025/2026 Season

by Joshua Wright

The Kennedy Center's 2025–2026 season includes slate of theatrical programming that includes several productions featuring drag - despite public statements from President Donald Trump promising to eliminate such content from the federally supported institution.. (more...)

Photos: GODDESS Opens at the Public Theater

by Jennifer Broski

The Public Theater is now presenting GODDESS, making its New York debut after a world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The production officially opened last night, May 20. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Caissie Levy-Led NEXT TO NORMAL Cast Recording Sets Release Date

by Michael Major

The cast recording for the Caissie Levy-led London revival of Next to Normal will release a cast recording next week. Joining Levy on the album is Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Jamie Parker, Jack Ofrecio, and Trevor Dion Nicholas.. (more...)

THE LAST FIVE YEARS Adds Performance With Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas

by Chloe Rabinowitz

An additional performance of THE LAST FIVE YEARS has been added for the standbys Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas to step into the roles of Jamie and Cathy. Learn more here!. (more...)

Lady Gaga Is A Tony Award Away From EGOT Status After First Emmy Win

by Michael Major

Lady Gaga is only a Tony Award away from EGOT status! The 'Abracadabra' singer won a Sports Emmy last night for her Super Bowl performance of 'Hold My Hand.'. (more...)

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Recreate Stage Door Canteen at Sardi's to Celebrate Fleet Week

by Stephi Wild

Operation Mincemeat will partner with Sardi's to recreate the famous Stage Door Canteen to celebrate the beginning of 2025 Fleet Week. Learn more about the event here!. (more...)

Rob McClure, Mykal Kilgore, Bianca Marroquín & Ephraim Sykes Will Lead GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Joshua Wright

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for Guys and Dolls, featuring María Bilbao, Mykal Kilgore, Bianca Marroquín, Rob McClure, and Ephraim Sykes. The production runs June 19–July 19, 2025. . (more...)

Kate Baldwin, Santino Fontana, J. Harrison Ghee and More to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Hello, Dolly!, featuring an all-star cast of Tony Award winners and nominees, will be the eleventh presentation in the Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series—for one night only. Learn how to attend!. (more...)

Video: For Jeb Brown, the Tonys Are a Dream He Didn't Know He Had

by Joey Mervis

Did you know that Jeb Brown made his Broadway debut at the age of 10? Now 50 years and nine Broadway shows later, he is a first time Tony nominee! Brown plays the Bandleader in the seven-time Tony nominated Dead Outlaw.

