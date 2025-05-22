Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 22, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Video: Ben Finds the Party with Choreo from THE GREAT GATSBY
Tom Hanks Will Lead THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW Off-Broadway
Kennedy Center Ignores Trumps 'NO MORE DRAG SHOWS' Directive For 2025/2026 Season
Photos: GODDESS Opens at the Public Theater
by Jennifer Broski
The Public Theater is now presenting GODDESS, making its New York debut after a world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The production officially opened last night, May 20. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Caissie Levy-Led NEXT TO NORMAL Cast Recording Sets Release Date
by Michael Major
The cast recording for the Caissie Levy-led London revival of Next to Normal will release a cast recording next week. Joining Levy on the album is Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Jamie Parker, Jack Ofrecio, and Trevor Dion Nicholas.. (more...)
THE LAST FIVE YEARS Adds Performance With Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An additional performance of THE LAST FIVE YEARS has been added for the standbys Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas to step into the roles of Jamie and Cathy. Learn more here!. (more...)
Lady Gaga Is A Tony Award Away From EGOT Status After First Emmy Win
by Michael Major
Lady Gaga is only a Tony Award away from EGOT status! The 'Abracadabra' singer won a Sports Emmy last night for her Super Bowl performance of 'Hold My Hand.'. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Recreate Stage Door Canteen at Sardi's to Celebrate Fleet Week
by Stephi Wild
Operation Mincemeat will partner with Sardi's to recreate the famous Stage Door Canteen to celebrate the beginning of 2025 Fleet Week. Learn more about the event here!. (more...)
Rob McClure, Mykal Kilgore, Bianca Marroquín & Ephraim Sykes Will Lead GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for Guys and Dolls, featuring María Bilbao, Mykal Kilgore, Bianca Marroquín, Rob McClure, and Ephraim Sykes. The production runs June 19–July 19, 2025. . (more...)
Kate Baldwin, Santino Fontana, J. Harrison Ghee and More to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hello, Dolly!, featuring an all-star cast of Tony Award winners and nominees, will be the eleventh presentation in the Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series—for one night only. Learn how to attend!. (more...)
Video: For Jeb Brown, the Tonys Are a Dream He Didn't Know He Had
by Joey Mervis
Did you know that Jeb Brown made his Broadway debut at the age of 10? Now 50 years and nine Broadway shows later, he is a first time Tony nominee! Brown plays the Bandleader in the seven-time Tony nominated Dead Outlaw.
