Video: Ben Finds the Party with Choreo from THE GREAT GATSBY

The Great Gatsby dance captains teach Ben the choreography from "Roaring On".

By: May. 21, 2025
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Learn all about what Dance Captains do and watch previous episodes!

In this episode, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at ART/New York to break down Dominique Kelley's choreography for Broadway's The Great Gatsby with the help of dance captains Kurt Csolak and Morgan Harrison. Can you keep up?


