Kennedy Center Ignores Trumps 'NO MORE DRAG SHOWS' Directive For 2025/2026 Season

The Kennedy Center's 2025–2026 season includes slate of theatrical programming that includes several productions featuring drag - despite public statements from President Donald Trump promising to eliminate such content from the federally supported institution.

In February, Trump removed the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees, named himself chairman, and installed political ally Ric Grenell as interim director. In a statement at the time, Trump declared: “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA.” He later added that his administration’s actions would lead to a “Golden Age in Arts and Culture.”

However, the upcoming season features numerous shows with drag content, including Chicago, Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Spamalot. All include male actors performing in female roles or drag characters as some part of the production.

In Mrs. Doubtfire, the central plot involves a father disguising himself as a female nanny. Chicago traditionally casts a male soprano as the character Mary Sunshine and has featured gender non-conforming actors in other roles. Moulin Rouge! includes a gender non-conforming character named Baby Doll, and Spamalot features drag-based comedic moments.

Earlier this year, Trump also criticized the Kennedy Center’s previous agreements with labor unions, citing cost concerns. “They wanted $30,000 to move a piano,” Trump said, referencing an incident involving singer Lee Greenwood. “You can’t have that. We’re going to fix it up.”

In line with those remarks, the Kennedy Center will present non-Equity national tours, beginning with Chicago and Mrs. Doubtfire. These productions use non-union performers, which typically reduces production costs but removes standard union protections for workers.

While drag performances aimed at general audiences remain on the schedule, several LGBTQ+ programs have been removed. Canceled events include the Tapestry of Pride program, part of WorldPride 2025, and a scheduled May concert by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC, which no longer appears on the Kennedy Center website.