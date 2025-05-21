Lady Gaga Is A Tony Award Away From EGOT Status After First Emmy Win

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lady Gaga is only a Tony Award away from EGOT status! The "Abracadabra" singer won a Sports Emmy last night for her Super Bowl performance of "Hold My Hand," Variety reports. Gaga sang the Oscar-nominated song on the streets of New Orleans before the big game, paying tribute to the victims of the New Year's attack earlier this year.

Lady Gaga just has one stop left to become an EGOT winner: Broadway. She has won 14 Grammys, an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, and now an Emmy.

Gaga recently discussed the possibility of making her Broadway debut at a press conference for her new album, "MAYHEM." While a fan suggested roles like Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire and The Witch in Into the Woods, she shared that she hopes her Tony Award would come from an original musical that she wants to write.

“I would really love to write a musical. I think that would bring me so much joy,” she said. “The first thing that needs to happen is I need to figure out what the important story is that I want to tell, with whoever I want to tell it with. While I appreciate the desire for me to win a Tony, I would want to put years of work into that.”

Watch the full clip below!

I cannot believe I had the opportunity to talk to my idol, and ask her a question I’ve always wanted! Thank you to @ladygaga for dealing with my nonsense while I planted the seeds for your Broadway career. Thank you to @spotify for the opportunity to listen to MAYHEM early!! ? pic.twitter.com/c2dxUIcO9v — Dominic Crisonino✨ (@Dominic_Criso) March 7, 2025



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos