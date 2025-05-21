Photos: GODDESS Opens at the Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater is now presenting GODDESS, making its New York debut after a world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The production will run through Sunday, June 8 in the Newman Theater. The production officially opened last night, May 20. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

GODDESS comes to The Public for its New York premiere featuring music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book and direction by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, additional book material by James Ijames, and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie. A mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life—stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée—be upended? Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the Goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, this new musical is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one’s truest self.

The GODDESS cast includes Brandon Alvíon (Ensemble), Jason Bowen (Madongo), George Brown (Understudy), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Ahmed), Melessie Clark (Griotrio/Understudy), Zachary Downer (Ensemble), Amber Iman (Nadira), Arica Jackson (Rashida), Ayana George Jackson (Siti), Quiantae Mapenzi Johnson (Ensemble), Christina Jones (Ensemble), Parris Lewis (Understudy), Kareem Marsh (Swing), Nayah Merisier (Swing), J Paul Nicholas (Hassan), Isio-Maya Nuwere (Ensemble), Teshomech Olenja (Griotrio/Understudy), Destinee Rea (Cheche), Jasmin Richardson (Ensemble), Awa Sal Secka (Griotrio/Understudy), Austin Scott (Omari), Teddy Trice (Ensemble), Ekele Ukegbu (Understudy), Wade Watson (Ensemble), Reggie D. White (Balozi), and Christopher Henry Young (Understudy).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski