Photos: GODDESS Opens at the Public Theater

The production will run through Sunday, June 8 in the Newman Theater.

By: May. 21, 2025
The Public Theater is now presenting GODDESS, making its New York debut after a world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The production will run through Sunday, June 8 in the Newman Theater. The production officially opened last night, May 20. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

GODDESS comes to The Public for its New York premiere featuring music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book and direction by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, additional book material by James Ijames, and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie. A mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life—stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée—be upended? Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the Goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, this new musical is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one’s truest self. 

The GODDESS cast includes Brandon Alvíon (Ensemble), Jason Bowen (Madongo), George Brown (Understudy), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Ahmed), Melessie Clark (Griotrio/Understudy), Zachary Downer (Ensemble), Amber Iman (Nadira), Arica Jackson (Rashida), Ayana George Jackson (Siti), Quiantae Mapenzi Johnson (Ensemble), Christina Jones (Ensemble), Parris Lewis (Understudy), Kareem Marsh (Swing), Nayah Merisier (Swing),  J Paul Nicholas (Hassan), Isio-Maya Nuwere (Ensemble), Teshomech Olenja (Griotrio/Understudy), Destinee Rea (Cheche), Jasmin Richardson (Ensemble), Awa Sal Secka (Griotrio/Understudy), Austin Scott (Omari), Teddy Trice (Ensemble), Ekele Ukegbu (Understudy), Wade Watson (Ensemble), Reggie D. White (Balozi), and Christopher Henry Young  (Understudy).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Reggie D. White

Reggie D. White

Christopher Henry Young

Christopher Henry Young

Wade Watson

Wade Watson

Nick Rashad Burroughs

Nick Rashad Burroughs

Teddy Trice

Teddy Trice

Quiantae Mapenzi Johnson

Quiantae Mapenzi Johnson

Christina Jones

Christina Jones

Jasmin Richardson

Jasmin Richardson

Isio-Maya Nuwere

Isio-Maya Nuwere

Arica Jackson

Arica Jackson

George L. Brown

George L. Brown

Nayah Merisier

Nayah Merisier

Ekele Ukegbu

Ekele Ukegbu

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Melessie Clark

Melessie Clark

Ayana George Jackson

Ayana George Jackson

Teshomech Olenja

Teshomech Olenja

Austin Scott

Austin Scott

The cast and creative team of GODDESS

Kareem Marsh

Kareem Marsh

Parris Lewis

Parris Lewis

Destinee Rea

Destinee Rea

Zachary Downer

Zachary Downer

J Paul Nicholas

J Paul Nicholas

Brandon Alvion

Brandon Alvion

Jason Bowen

Jason Bowen

Karishma Bhagani

Karishma Bhagani

Mara Isaacs, Darrell Grand Moultrie, Michael Thurber, Saheem Ali, Rashad V. Chambers

Marco Paguia

Marco Paguia

Michael Thurber

Michael Thurber

Darrell Grand Moultrie, Rashad V. Chambers, Darren Edward Johnston, Oskar Eustis, Michael Thurber, Saheem Ali, Mara Isaacs

Lupita Nyong'o, Saheem Ali

Lupita Nyong'o, Saheem Ali

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Matty Maggiacomo, Kirsten Ferguson

Matty Maggiacomo, Kirsten Ferguson

Ryan Haddad

Ryan Haddad

Diana Oh

Diana Oh

Ryan Haddad, Diana Oh

Bradley Gibson

Bradley Gibson

Bryonha Marie

Bryonha Marie

Lorna Courtney

Lorna Courtney

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Liz Towns-Miranda, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda

Liz Towns-Miranda, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda

Cody Renard Richard

Cody Renard Richard


