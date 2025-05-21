Rob McClure, Mykal Kilgore, Bianca Marroquín & Ephraim Sykes Will Lead GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ogunquit Playhouse has announced initial casting for its upcoming production of Guys and Dolls, set to begin performances on June 19 and run through July 19, 2025. The production will be directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Al Blackstone.

Leading the cast are María Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) as Sarah Brown, Mykal Kilgore (The Wiz National Tour) as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) as Miss Adelaide, Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Nathan Detroit, and Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud) as Sky Masterson.

Additional casting and members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

Guys and Dolls features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, the musical is considered one of Broadway’s classics, with songs including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”

Performances will be held at Ogunquit Playhouse, located at 10 Main Street, Ogunquit, ME 03907. Assisted listening devices are available free of charge. Open Captioning for deaf and hard of hearing audience members will be available during performances from July 9–13.

Tickets are available online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone at 207-646-5511, or in person at the box office.