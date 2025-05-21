THE LAST FIVE YEARS Adds Performance With Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas

This special, one-night only added performance will take place on Sunday, June 15 at 7PM.
An additional performance of The Last Five Years has been added for the standbys Noah Kieserman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Nasia Thomas (SIX) to step into the roles of Jamie and Cathy, regularly played by Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. This special, one-night only added performance will take place on Sunday, June 15 at 7PM.
“We as a theater industry would be nowhere without the dedication of swings, understudies and standbys,” the producers of The Last Five Years said today. “We are so excited to be able to give Noah and Nasia an opportunity to perform these roles that have been so delicately and beautifully realized by Nick and Adrienne.”
The Last Five Years, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, stars Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.
The Last Five Years began performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opened on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. The Last Five Years will play it’s final performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025 as previously scheduled.
Best Sound Design - Live Standings
|Vote Now!