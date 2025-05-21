Caissie Levy-Led NEXT TO NORMAL Cast Recording Sets Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast recording for the Caissie Levy-led London revival of Next to Normal will release a cast recording next week. A new Spotify listing shows that the album will drop on May 30, just weeks after the filmed capture of the production premiere on PBS. Joining Levy on the album is Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Jamie Parker, Jack Ofrecio, and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical is now available to stream on PBS on Demand.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. This production first played at The Donmar Warehouse before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre for a limited run in 2024.

Michael Longhurst directed the production, which features a creative team led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey. Read the reviews for the original UK production here.