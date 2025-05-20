 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 20, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image
But first... 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, May 20
Goddess opens at the Public Theater

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

The NEA Grant Terminations and What it Means for the Future of American Theatre
by Cara Joy David
Theater makers have a “show must go on” spirit. So it is no surprise that the vast majority of the over forty artistic leaders I spoke to in the last two weeks believed they would find a way to survive even without promised National Endowment for the Arts funding. But it won’t be easy.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB And More Take Home 2025 Chita Rivera Awards
by A.A. Cristi
Winners for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced! This year's winners included the choreographers and ensemble of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, SMASH star Robyn Hurder and more! See the full winners list below!


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards
by Bruce Glikas
The best of Broadway gathered at the at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16 to celebrate the 91st Annual Drama League Awards. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)

Photos: Design Unveiled for West Side of Lincoln Center Campus
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the preliminary design for the Amsterdam Avenue side of its campus. See renderings of the design here! . (more...)

Kerry Butler and More Join Cast of HEATHERS Off-Broadway Return
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast and creative team have been announced for Heathers The Musical, including Kerry Butler and more. Learn more about the full cast and the show here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

New Version of TABOO Musical in Development with Book by Jack Holden and Boy George
by Joshua Wright
A new version of Taboo, the musical featuring Boy George’s music, is in development with a reworked book by Jack Holden and Boy George. A closed reading takes place this week in London.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

Following Trump Threats, Kennedy Center Season Features Several Non-Equity Tours
by Joshua Wright
The Kennedy Center will feature non-Equity tours of Mrs. Doubtfire and Chicago. The venue usually only books Equity touring productions. The shift follows pressure from President Trump to reduce union costs.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the cast of Death Becomes Her performing a Tiny Desk concert for NPR! See Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Chistopher Sieber, Michelle Williams, Josh Lamon, Taurean Everet, and Ximone Rose perform songs from the hit musical.. (more...)

Video: ALADDIN Pays Tribute to Howard Ashman at 4000th Performance
by Stephi Wild
Disney Theatrical Group celebrated the 4000th performance of Aladdin on Broadway and honored Howard Ashman. Check out a video of the post-show tribute performance here.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

Cher

Other birthdays on this day include:
Sierra Boggess
Lisa Kron
Judy Kuhn 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025 Image

Videos