Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 20, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, May 20
The NEA Grant Terminations and What it Means for the Future of American Theatre
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB And More Take Home 2025 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards
Photos: Design Unveiled for West Side of Lincoln Center Campus
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the preliminary design for the Amsterdam Avenue side of its campus. See renderings of the design here! . (more...)
Kerry Butler and More Join Cast of HEATHERS Off-Broadway Return
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast and creative team have been announced for Heathers The Musical, including Kerry Butler and more. Learn more about the full cast and the show here!. (more...)
New Version of TABOO Musical in Development with Book by Jack Holden and Boy George
by Joshua Wright
A new version of Taboo, the musical featuring Boy George’s music, is in development with a reworked book by Jack Holden and Boy George. A closed reading takes place this week in London.. (more...)
Following Trump Threats, Kennedy Center Season Features Several Non-Equity Tours
by Joshua Wright
The Kennedy Center will feature non-Equity tours of Mrs. Doubtfire and Chicago. The venue usually only books Equity touring productions. The shift follows pressure from President Trump to reduce union costs.. (more...)
Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the cast of Death Becomes Her performing a Tiny Desk concert for NPR! See Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Chistopher Sieber, Michelle Williams, Josh Lamon, Taurean Everet, and Ximone Rose perform songs from the hit musical.. (more...)
Video: ALADDIN Pays Tribute to Howard Ashman at 4000th Performance
by Stephi Wild
Disney Theatrical Group celebrated the 4000th performance of Aladdin on Broadway and honored Howard Ashman. Check out a video of the post-show tribute performance here.. (more...)
Other birthdays on this day include:
Sierra Boggess
Lisa Kron
Judy Kuhn
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
