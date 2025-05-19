Photos: Design Unveiled for West Side of Lincoln Center Campus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the preliminary design for the Amsterdam Avenue side of its campus. Designed by Hood Design Studio (Landscape Architect), WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism (Design Architect) and Moody Nolan (Architect of Record), renderings are being released for the first time. See the photos here!

The project creates a new outdoor performance venue, community park spaces, and removes the wall that has separated Lincoln Center from Amsterdam Avenue—creating new, welcoming entrances along the complex’s west side. Responding to Lincoln Center and local communities’ desire to remove this wall at Damrosch Park, it will be replaced with a series of welcoming transition spaces from the street into Lincoln Center’s iconic campus. This extends greater welcome along the west of the performing arts center, while creating a more usable and inviting public park and performance venues that better meet the needs of artists and audiences today. Key features include:



A welcoming entrance that dramatically opens up Lincoln Center’s Amsterdam Avenue face to neighbors approaching from the west

A community park featuring a lawn, water feature, tree groves, and garden for public enjoyment

A new, world-class performance venue that will greatly improve artist and audience experiences

The design balances the interventions made to the east side of Lincoln Center’s campus more than a decade ago, which created more welcoming outdoor spaces on the north and east of campus needed to deliver on its founding mission of the arts for all.



Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Rendering



