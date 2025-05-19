Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards

Winners included Oh, Mary!, Maybe Happy Ending, and more!
The best of Broadway gathered at the at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16 to celebrate the 91st Annual Drama League Awards. The ceremony recognizes both Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements this season in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
The Drama League previously announced the 2025 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Director Whitney White (and multiple 2025 Drama League Award Nominee) will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Kate Navin and Audible Theater will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and The Gratitude Award will be presented to acclaimed producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, whose groundbreaking work across television, film, and theatre has garnered numerous accolades, including Tonys, Emmys, Golden Globes, and a Best Picture Oscar. This season they are the lead producers of the new musical Smash.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger
Honoree Lea Salonga and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger
2025 Best Director of a Musical Jamie Lloyd and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger
Andrew Scott and Nicole Scherzinger
Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger and Host Frank DiLella
Bill Rauch and Zhailon Levingston
Jennifer Simard and Beth Leavel
Irene Gandy and Mira Gandy
David Cromer, Andrew Durand, Cole Escola and Mia Farrow
Neil Meron and Mia Farrow
Cole Escola and Christopher Sieber
Michael Arden,Tatianna Córdoba, Lea Salonga and Ephraim Sykes
Alaska Thunderfuck and Jinkx Monsoon
Kate Navin, Itamar Moses and David Yazbek
Sutton Foster and Jasmine Amy Rogers
Kate Navin and Michael Cruz Kayne
Hue Park, Helen J Shen and Will Aronson
Jonathan Groff and Tommy Dorfman
Justina Machado and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Megan Hilty, Justina Machado and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Andre De Shields and Jasmine Amy Rogers
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Sarah Snook
Gracie Lawrence, Conrad Ricamora, Joy Woods, Tom Francis, Darren Criss and Ramin Karimloo
Tom Francis and Louis McCartney
Darren Criss and Ramin Karimloo
Darren Criss, Kara Young and Ramin Karimloo
Kip Williams, Sarah Snook, Robyn Hurder and Brooks Ashmanskas
Sarah Snook, Robyn Hurder and Brooks Ashmanskas
Whitney White and Lear deBessonet
Lear deBessonet, Bess Wohl and Glenn Harris
Tommy Dorfman and Darren Criss
Darren Criss and Bernadette Peters)
Darren Criss, Bernadette Peters and Nick Jonas
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson
Nicole Scherzinger and Kara Young
Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel and Audra McDonald
Idina Menzel, Lynne Meadow, Nicki Hunter and Chris Jennings
Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett-Young, Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger and David Thaxton
Adrienne Warren and Megan Hilty
Jennifer Simard, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Mia Farrow and Beth Leavel
Nick Jonas and Andre De Shields
Beth Leavel and Ryan J. Haddad
Jonathan Groff, Lea Salonga, Darren Criss and Andrew Scott
Cole Escola, Idina Menzel and Ephraim Sykes
Joy Woods, Helen J Shen, Alaska Thunderfuck and Andrew Durand
Robyn Hurder, Marjan Neshat, Lily Rabe, Ramin Karimloo,Jennifer Simard and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrew Scott
Mia Farrow and Nicole Scherzinger
Helen J Shen, Lea Salonga and Darren Criss
Audra McDonald and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger
2025 Distinguished Performance Winner "Sunset Blvd." Nicole Scherzinger
Host Frank DiLella
Host Frank DiLella
Lea Salonga and Nicole Scherzinger
Andrew Scott, Lea Salonga, Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Snook
Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel
Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger
Tatianna Córdoba and Ryan J. Haddad
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Idina Menzel
Marjan Neshat and Andrew Scott
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Helen J Shen, Lea Salonga and Darren Criss
Nicole Scherzinger and Andrew Scott
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Andrew Scott and Nicole Scherzinger
Darren Criss, Tatianna Córdoba, Lea Salonga and Nicole Scherzinger
David Thaxton, 2025 Distinguished Performance winner Nicole Scherzinger and Grace Hodgett Young
Will Aronson, Hue Park and Darren Criss
Knud Adams, Tala Ashe, Sanaz Toossi and Marjan Neshat
Sam Pinkleton and Ryan J. Haddad
Andre De Shields and Ryan J. Haddad
The 2025 Drama League Directors
The Drama League
Kip Williams and Michael Butel
