 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards

Winners included Oh, Mary!, Maybe Happy Ending, and more!

By: May. 19, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The best of Broadway gathered at the at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16 to celebrate the 91st Annual Drama League Awards. The ceremony recognizes both Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements this season in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big event and you can check out photos below!

Check out the full list of winners here.

The Drama League previously announced the 2025 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Director Whitney White (and multiple 2025 Drama League Award Nominee) will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Kate Navin and Audible Theater will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and The Gratitude Award will be presented to acclaimed producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, whose groundbreaking work across television, film, and theatre has garnered numerous accolades, including Tonys, Emmys, Golden Globes, and a Best Picture Oscar. This season they are the lead producers of the new musical Smash.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Honoree Lea Salonga and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
2025 Best Director of a Musical Jamie Lloyd and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Andrew Scott and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger and Host Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jak Malone and David Thaxton

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Bill Rauch and Zhailon Levingston

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Sam Pinkleton and Jamie Lloyd

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jennifer Simard and Beth Leavel

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Irene Gandy and Mira Gandy

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Cole Escola and Mia Farrow

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
David Cromer, Andrew Durand, Cole Escola and Mia Farrow

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Neil Meron and Mia Farrow

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Cole Escola and Christopher Sieber

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Michael Arden,Tatianna Córdoba, Lea Salonga and Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Alaska Thunderfuck and Jinkx Monsoon

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Alaska Thunderfuck and Jinkx Monsoon

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Kate Navin, Itamar Moses and David Yazbek

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Michael Arden and Lea Salonga

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Sutton Foster and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jinkx Monsoon and Megan Hilty

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Kate Navin and Michael Cruz Kayne

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Hue Park, Helen J Shen and Will Aronson

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jonathan Groff and Tommy Dorfman

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Justina Machado and Natalie Venetia Belcon

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Megan Hilty, Justina Machado and Natalie Venetia Belcon

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Andre De Shields and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Sarah Snook

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Tom Francis and Darren Criss

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Gracie Lawrence, Conrad Ricamora, Joy Woods, Tom Francis, Darren Criss and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Tom Francis and Louis McCartney

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss, Kara Young and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Sarah Snook and Kip Williams

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Kip Williams, Sarah Snook, Robyn Hurder and Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Sarah Snook, Robyn Hurder and Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss and Nick Jonas

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Whitney White and Lear deBessonet

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Lear deBessonet, Bess Wohl and Glenn Harris

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Tommy Dorfman and Darren Criss

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss and Bernadette Peters)

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss, Bernadette Peters and Nick Jonas

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss and Sarah Snook

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Nick Jonas and Ramin Karimloo

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Nicole Scherzinger and Kara Young

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Idina Menzel and Andrew Scott

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Idina Menzel and Audra McDonald

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Idina Menzel, Lynne Meadow, Nicki Hunter and Chris Jennings

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett-Young, Jamie Lloyd, Nicole Scherzinger and David Thaxton

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Adrienne Warren and Megan Hilty

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jennifer Simard, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Mia Farrow and Beth Leavel

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Nick Jonas and Andre De Shields

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Beth Leavel and Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jonathan Groff, Lea Salonga, Darren Criss and Andrew Scott

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Cole Escola, Idina Menzel and Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Andrew Scott and Sarah Snook

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Joy Woods, Helen J Shen, Alaska Thunderfuck and Andrew Durand

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss and Idina Menzel

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Ephraim Sykes and Tom Francis

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Robyn Hurder, Marjan Neshat, Lily Rabe, Ramin Karimloo,Jennifer Simard and Natalie Venetia Belcon

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrew Scott

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Mia Farrow and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jinkx Monsoon and Jak Malone

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Helen J Shen, Lea Salonga and Darren Criss

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Stori Ayers and Andrew Durand

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Tala Ashe and Louis McCartney

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Helen J Shen and Joy Woods

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Audra McDonald and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Audra McDonald and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Audra McDonald and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Audra McDonald and 2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
2025 Distinguished Performance Winner "Sunset Blvd." Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
2025 Distinguished Performance Winner "Sunset Blvd." Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
2025 Distinguished Performance Winner "Sunset Blvd." Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Host Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Host Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Lea Salonga and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Andrew Scott, Lea Salonga, Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Snook

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Helen J Shen and Darren Criss

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Tatianna Córdoba and Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Lily Rabe and Jonathan Groff

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Lily Rabe and Jonathan Groff

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Idina Menzel

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Marjan Neshat and Andrew Scott

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Helen J Shen, Lea Salonga and Darren Criss

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Nicole Scherzinger and Andrew Scott

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Andrew Scott and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss, Tatianna Córdoba, Lea Salonga and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Darren Criss, Tatianna Córdoba, Lea Salonga and Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
David Thaxton, 2025 Distinguished Performance winner Nicole Scherzinger and Grace Hodgett Young

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Will Aronson, Hue Park and Darren Criss

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Knud Adams, Tala Ashe, Sanaz Toossi and Marjan Neshat

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Sam Pinkleton and Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Andre De Shields and Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
The 2025 Drama League Directors

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
The Drama League

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image
Kip Williams and Michael Butel

Photos: Inside The 2025 Drama League Awards Image2025 Distinguished Performance Winner Nicole Scherzinger

TFCA Image

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17%
Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12%
Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11%
Vote Now!

Videos