Kerry Butler and More Join Cast of HEATHERS Off-Broadway Return

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for Heathers The Musical. Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, a veteran of 12 Broadway shows including Hairspray, Xanadu, Mean Girls, and Beetlejuice The Musical, will play Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (Broadway: & Juliet, West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen) will star as Veronica Sawyer, and Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future The Musical) will star as Jason “J.D.” Dean. The Heathers are McKenzie Kurtz (Broadway: Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked; Kennedy Center: Schmigadoon!) as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Heather Duke. and Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible, The Audience, Mary Poppins) as Heather McNamara.

Erin Morton, a senior at University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music (CCM) whose viral performance of Radiohead’s “Creep” amassed over 13 million views on TikTok, will play Martha Dunnstock.

Xavier McKinnon (National Tours: Wicked, Disney’s Aladdin, Rent, Kinky Boots) will play Ram Sweeney. Cade Ostermeyer, a recent graduate of Pace University’s musical theatre program, will play Kurt Kelly.

Ben Davis (Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress, Les Misérables, A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen), will play Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper. Cameron Loyal (Broadway: Bad Cinderella; National Tour: Les Misérables, My Fair Lady) will play Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Emma Benson (Swing), James Caleb Grice (Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord), Louis Griffin (Swing), Devin Lewis (Hipster Dork), Kiara Michelle Lee (Young Republicanette), Brian Martin (Preppy Stud/Officer Milner), Lav Raman (Swing), Syd Sider (Stoner Chick), and Cecilia Trippiedi (New Wave Party Girl).

Cade Ostermeyer and Syd Sider were both discovered at the Heathers open casting call and will make their New York City stage debuts.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, Heathers The Musical will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I. Heathers The Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the record-breaking UK production.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

“I think we’ve assembled one of the greatest casts we’ve ever had for Heathers,” raved director Andy Fickman. “Talk about luxury casting! We’re over the moon to have the remarkable Kerry Butler, one of Broadway’s favorite leading ladies, as Ms. Fleming and Veronica’s Mom. We’ve caught lightning in a bottle with Erin Morton as our Martha and her take on “Kindergarten Boyfriend” will break many hearts. Xavier McKinnon and Cade Ostermeyer are the perfect team as Ram and Kurt, and we are blessed to have two Broadway vocal powerhouses, Ben Davis and Cameron Loyal as their dads. Syd Sider who plays Stoner Chick and Cade Ostermeyer who plays Kurt were discovered at our open calls. We were bowled over by their talent, and the many others we saw during that process who we hope to work with in the future. In the meantime, we can’t wait to get school in session for this year’s class of Westerberg High.”

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers The Musical originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred Off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes, which will be heard in New York for the first time. Heathers The Musical has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers The Musical won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

The creative team includes Choreographer Gary Lloyd, additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons, Set and Costume Design by David Shields, Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell, and Sound Design by Dan Samson. Music Supervisor is Will Joy. Music Director is Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. Associate Director is Taylor Haven Holt. Fight Director is Lisa Connell. Intimacy Coordinator is Rebecca Reaney.

Associate Lighting Designer is Colleen Doherty. Co-Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen. Associate Sound Designer is Germán Martinez. Assistant Costume Designer is Amanda Roberge.