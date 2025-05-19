Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of the cast of Death Becomes Her performing a Tiny Desk concert for NPR! Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Chistopher Sieber, Michelle Williams, Josh Lamon, Taurean Everet, and Ximone Rose joined composers Julia Mattison and Noel Carey to perform a selection of songs from the musical. Check out the concert below to see the cast perform "If You Want Perfection," "Tell Me, Ernest," "Alive Forever," and "Don't Say I Didn't (Warn You)."

With 10 Tony Award nominations, Death Becomes Her is the most nominated show of the year, also receiving 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, 5 Drama Desk Award Nominations, 4 Drama Leage Award Nominations, and 2 Chita Rivera Award Nominations.

Mattison and Carey recently broke down "Alive Forever" for BroadwayWorld, giving our audience a look behind how the song was created and performing cut iterations of it. Watch their episode of Notes on a Score here.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!