Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025

Claire-Marie Hall Gives the Backstage Scoop at OPERATION MINCEMEAT

by Stephi Wild

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

Video: Tom Francis Feels Built Up by the Broadway Community

by Joey Mervis

Just over a year ago, Tom Francis took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to accept an Olivier Award for his performance in Sunset Blvd. Could he repeat the win at Radio City Music Hall next month?

Exclusive: Inside Paramount’s Circus-Inspired Production of CATS

by Joshua Wright

Paramount Theatre's circus-inspired production of Cats brings aerial silks, acrobatics, and a new vision to the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Director Trent Stork, choreographer Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, and music director Kory Danielson explain how they brought it to life.. (more...)

Public Theater Season Will Include World Premieres by John Leguizamo, Jordan E. Cooper, and More

by Nicole Rosky

The Public Theater’s Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham announced the line-up for The Public’s 2025-26 Season at their landmark Astor Place home on 425 Lafayette Street. We have the full season details here!. (more...)

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Recoups on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The producers of the new Broadway production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize & New York Drama Critics' Circle-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, have announced that the production has reached recoupment.. (more...)

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Teases NYC Return

by Michael Major

Is the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee returning to New York City? A mysterious new website and social media account are teasing a potential new production of thr Tony-winning musical.. (more...)

Darren Criss, Patti LuPone & More Set for Rufus Wainwright's OPENING NIGHT Concert Celebration

by Josh Sharpe

Rufus Wainwright will release an original West End cast recording of John Cassavetes’ Opening Night. To celebrate the release, Broadway's Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Laura Benanti, Patti LuPone, and Elizabeth Teeter will star in a one-night-only concert at Town Hall on September 15th.. (more...)

Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, and More Will Lead COME FROM AWAY at The Muny

by Stephi Wild

The cast has been set for Come From Away when the musical makes its Muny premiere this summer in Forest Park. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Aisha Jackson will join the cast of The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Daisy Buchanan. Learn more about the cast and see how to purchase tickets to the production here!. ( more...

Cynthia Erivo Will Lead One-Woman DRACULA in London's West End

by Stephi Wild

Cynthia Erivo will lead a one-woman production of Dracula, set to premiere next year in London's West End. Learn more about this upcoming production here!. (more...)

