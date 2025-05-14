 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  May 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 14, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  May 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/11/25 - Celebrity-Led Productions Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/11/2025.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

Claire-Marie Hall Gives the Backstage Scoop at OPERATION MINCEMEAT
by Stephi Wild
We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving. 


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

Video: Tom Francis Feels Built Up by the Broadway Community
by Joey Mervis
Just over a year ago, Tom Francis took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to accept an Olivier Award for his performance in Sunset Blvd. Could he repeat the win at Radio City Music Hall next month? 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

Exclusive: Inside Paramount’s Circus-Inspired Production of CATS
by Joshua Wright
Paramount Theatre's circus-inspired production of Cats brings aerial silks, acrobatics, and a new vision to the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Director Trent Stork, choreographer Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, and music director Kory Danielson explain how they brought it to life.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

Public Theater Season Will Include World Premieres by John Leguizamo, Jordan E. Cooper, and More
by Nicole Rosky
The Public Theater’s Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham announced the line-up for The Public’s 2025-26 Season at their landmark Astor Place home on 425 Lafayette Street. We have the full season details here!. (more...)

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Recoups on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The producers of the new Broadway production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize & New York Drama Critics' Circle-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, have announced that the production has reached recoupment.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Teases NYC Return
by Michael Major
Is the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee returning to New York City? A mysterious new website and social media account are teasing a potential new production of thr Tony-winning musical.. (more...

Darren Criss, Patti LuPone & More Set for Rufus Wainwright's OPENING NIGHT Concert Celebration
by Josh Sharpe
Rufus Wainwright will release an original West End cast recording of John Cassavetes’ Opening Night. To celebrate the release, Broadway's Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Laura Benanti, Patti LuPone, and Elizabeth Teeter will star in a one-night-only concert at Town Hall on September 15th.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, and More Will Lead COME FROM AWAY at The Muny
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been set for Come From Away when the musical makes its Muny premiere this summer in Forest Park. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. (more...)

Aisha Jackson to Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway as Daisy Buchanan
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Aisha Jackson will join the cast of The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Daisy Buchanan. Learn more about the cast and see how to purchase tickets to the production here!. (more...)

Cynthia Erivo Will Lead One-Woman DRACULA in London's West End
by Stephi Wild
Cynthia Erivo will lead a one-woman production of Dracula, set to premiere next year in London's West End. Learn more about this upcoming production here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Nothing is too wonderful to be true."

- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
TFCA Image

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings

Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 14%
Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 13%
Chris Miller, Brian Usifer - Swept Away - 10%
Vote Now!

Videos