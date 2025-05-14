Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 14, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/11/25 - Celebrity-Led Productions Top the List
Claire-Marie Hall Gives the Backstage Scoop at OPERATION MINCEMEAT
Video: Tom Francis Feels Built Up by the Broadway Community
Exclusive: Inside Paramount’s Circus-Inspired Production of CATS
by Joshua Wright
Paramount Theatre's circus-inspired production of Cats brings aerial silks, acrobatics, and a new vision to the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Director Trent Stork, choreographer Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, and music director Kory Danielson explain how they brought it to life.. (more...)
Public Theater Season Will Include World Premieres by John Leguizamo, Jordan E. Cooper, and More
by Nicole Rosky
The Public Theater’s Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham announced the line-up for The Public’s 2025-26 Season at their landmark Astor Place home on 425 Lafayette Street. We have the full season details here!. (more...)
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Recoups on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The producers of the new Broadway production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize & New York Drama Critics' Circle-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, have announced that the production has reached recoupment.. (more...)
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Teases NYC Return
by Michael Major
Is the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee returning to New York City? A mysterious new website and social media account are teasing a potential new production of thr Tony-winning musical.. (more...)
Darren Criss, Patti LuPone & More Set for Rufus Wainwright's OPENING NIGHT Concert Celebration
by Josh Sharpe
Rufus Wainwright will release an original West End cast recording of John Cassavetes’ Opening Night. To celebrate the release, Broadway's Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Laura Benanti, Patti LuPone, and Elizabeth Teeter will star in a one-night-only concert at Town Hall on September 15th.. (more...)
Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, and More Will Lead COME FROM AWAY at The Muny
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been set for Come From Away when the musical makes its Muny premiere this summer in Forest Park. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo Will Lead One-Woman DRACULA in London's West End
by Stephi Wild
Cynthia Erivo will lead a one-woman production of Dracula, set to premiere next year in London's West End. Learn more about this upcoming production here!. (more...)
