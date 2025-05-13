Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/11/25 - Celebrity-Led Productions Top the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/11/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY had a planned six-performance week.

The 2024-2025 season is a 53-week season, ending on 5/25/2025. Since statistics are reported weekly, the Broadway season of 52 weeks amounts to 364 days. Therefore, a week is added to the Broadway season every seven years.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (8.7%), FLOYD COLLINS (8.6%), DEATH BECOMES HER (8.5%), HELL'S KITCHEN (8%), PURPOSE (7.3%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (5.8%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (5.6%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (4.6%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (4.1%), HADESTOWN (3.5%), HAMILTON (2.6%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (2.2%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (2.1%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (2.1%), MJ (1.7%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (1.3%), & JULIET (0.9%), THE GREAT GATSBY (0.8%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (0.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-6.2%), OH, MARY! (-5%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-5%), CHICAGO (-4.7%), THE LION KING (-2.7%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (-2.5%), REDWOOD (-2.2%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-2%), ALADDIN (-1.8%), SMASH (-1.7%), DEAD OUTLAW (-1.1%), GYPSY (-1%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (-0.6%), JUST IN TIME (-0.4%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (-0.3%),

This week, 40 shows played on Broadway, with 334,126 tickets sold and a total gross of $43,501,430. The average ticket price was $130.19.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.39%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.02% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $130.19 is up $0.80 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $3,812,165

OTHELLO: $3,229,396

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,435,389

WICKED: $2,128,874

THE LION KING: $1,795,860





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($385,806), DEAD OUTLAW ($507,756), FLOYD COLLINS ($511,833), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($514,329), PURPOSE ($522,691)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

DEATH BECOMES HER: $267,678

OTHELLO: $163,668

HELL'S KITCHEN: $152,983

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $108,533

PURPOSE: $102,435





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALADDIN ($-239,598), THE LION KING ($-203,869), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK ($-191,316), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY ($-140,593), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-104,498)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $387.03

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $304.71

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $234.10

JUST IN TIME: $206.35

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $199.61





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($69.02), DEAD OUTLAW ($71.47), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($72.18), FLOYD COLLINS ($79.05), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($80.84)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.7%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 101.5%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 101.1%

OTHELLO: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (63.8%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (66.2%), REDWOOD (74.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (75.8%), GYPSY (76.3%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DEATH BECOMES HER: 1006

HELL'S KITCHEN: 931

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 750

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 741

FLOYD COLLINS: 721





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-1969), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-481), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-448), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-418), CHICAGO (-402)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..