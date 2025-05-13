Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, and More Will Lead COME FROM AWAY at The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, Ashley Brown, Andréa Burns, Trey DeLuna, Alan H. Green, Adam Heller, Abigail Isom, Jacob Keith Watson, Tamika Lawrence, Jason Tam and Zoe Vonder Haar will star in Come From Away when the musical makes its Muny premiere this summer in Forest Park. Come From Away, based on actual events in the aftermath of 9/11, will run June 26-July 2.

The production is led by Seth Sklar-Heyn (director), Jesse Robb (choreographer) and Evan Roider (music director/conductor). The team also includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); Gail Baldoni (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Paige Parkhill (associate choreographer); The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting); and Joanna Battles (dialect coach).

“The extraordinary humanity and grace of the people of Gander will fully bloom with this company,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “They won’t just fly — they’ll soar.”

Meet the Cast

Heidi Blickenstaff (Beverley & Others) recently finished an acclaimed, yearlong run as Mary Jane in the national tour of Jagged Little Pill, which she also reopened on Broadway after the pandemic. She created the role of Katherine in Freaky Friday for Disney Channel and Disney on Broadway. Other Broadway: Something Rotten! (Bea), The Addams Family (Alice), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Ursula), The Full Monty and [title of show], a musical Heidi co-created with friends. Other NYC: Most Happy Fella (Cleo) at Encores; Now. Here. This. and [title of show] at the Vineyard Theatre. Favorite regional: Next to Normal (Diana) at Weston Playhouse; First You Dream: The Music of Kander and Ebb at Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre and PBS; Meet John Doe (Ann Mitchell, Helen Hayes Award) at Ford’s Theatre. Duke University grad.

John Bolton (Nick & Others) made his Muny debut as Will Parker in Oklahoma! and last appeared in St. Louis as Horace Vandergelder in Hello, Dolly! at the Fox. He starred on Broadway in Anastasia, Dames at Sea, A Christmas Story: The Musical, Curtains and How to Succeed … and was in the original Broadway companies of Monty Python’s Spamalot, Contact and Titanic, all three of which won the Tony Award for best musical. He made his Broadway debut alongside Jerry Lewis in Damn Yankees. Mr. Bolton recently toured the country as The Wizard in Wicked. Nominated for Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Lortel, Astaire and Chita Rivera awards, he headlined four NY Pops concerts at Carnegie Hall and was a soloist with the NY Philharmonic at Lincoln Center. TV: The Equalizer, FBI, Girls5Eva, The Blacklist, Evil, Madam Secretary, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Blue Bloods , Elementary, Gossip Girl, Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife and more.

Ashley Brown (Diane & Others) returns to The Muny, where she has appeared in The Sound of Music (Maria) and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Marie/Fairy Godmother), among others. Broadway: Originated the title role in Mary Poppins (Outer Critics, Drama League and Drama Desk nominations), Elf (Emily Hobbs), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Belle). Off-Broadway: How I Learned to Drive. National tours: Mary Poppins (Garland Award), The Sound of Music (Mother Abbess), On the Record. Chicago Lyric: Oklahoma! (Laurey), Show Boat (Magnolia). Encores!: The Golden Apple (Mrs. Juniper/Madame Calypso). Concert: Ragtime (Mother).

ANDRÉA BURNS (Bonnie & Others) Muny: Oklahoma!, Show Boat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Bye Bye Birdie , among others. She was last seen on Broadway in The Notebook as Mother/Nurse Lori. She is a Drama Desk Award winner for her performance as the original Daniela in Broadway’s In the Heights. Also on Broadway: On Your Feet!, The Rose Tattoo, The Nance , Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty, The Ritz, The Gardens of Anuncia (Lincoln Center). Film: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Akron . TV: Up Here (Hulu), Generation Por Qué (HBO), Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, Jessica Jones, Law & Order: SVU. National tour: Parade (Lucille Frank). Off-Broadway: Smart Blonde (Judy Holliday), original cast of Songs for a New World and Stephen Sondheim’s Saturday Night. A passionate educator and teaching artist, Andréa serves on the acting faculty at Yale University.

Trey DeLuna (Kevin J. & Others) returns to The Rock after previously playing Kevin J. on the national tour of Come From Away. Regional theatre credits include Legacy of Light (Saint-Lambert/Lewis) at McCarter Theatre in Princeton and Murder on the Orient Express (Colonel Arbuthnot) at Beef & Boards Theatre in Indianapolis. Chicago: Cinderella (Prince) at Marriott Theatre; A Chorus Line (Al DeLuca) at Drury Lane Theatre; Sons of Hollywood (Ramon Novarro) at Windy City Playhouse; Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play (Matt/Scratchy) at Theater Wit; Bull: A Love Story at Paramount Theatre. Represented by Gray Talent Group.

Alan H. Green (Bob & Others) Muny: Sister Act. Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock, Sister Act , Play On! He is featured on those Broadway cast albums, along with The Jerusalem Syndrome, 17 Again, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Freaky Friday, Album and Carols for a Cure. Recent pre-Broadway: The Preacher’s Wife (The Alliance), The Karate Kid (Stages St. Louis), The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation (Seattle 5th Avenue Theatre). TV: Almost Family, Unforgettable, Murphy Brown, 30 Rock, Peter Pan Live!, Law & Order: SVU, The Guiding Light. Awards: Outstanding lead actor in a musical (Berkie), best performer in a streamed musical (BroadwayWorld). Board member at Barrington Stage. BA in vocal performance from Rice University.

Adam Heller (Claude & Others) returns to The Muny after playing Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Herbie (opposite the commanding Beth Leavel) in Gypsy, Benjamin Franklin in 1776 and Amos Hart in Chicago (St. Louis Theater Circle Award). Other St. Louis appearances: Follies (Buddy Plummer) and Brighton Beach Memoirs (Jack Jerome), both at The Rep. He has appeared in eight Broadway shows, including Some Like It Hot; It Shoulda Been You; Elf; Caroline, or Change; Victor/Victoria; and Les Misérables. Selected regional credits: Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Goodspeed (Connecticut Critics Circle Award), The Flamingo Kid, Falsettos (Hartford Stage), My Name Is Asher Lev (Arden Theatre), The Secret Garden (Denver Center), The Chosen (Barrington Stage). TV: The Good Fight, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, We Crashed, The Bite, Ray Donovan, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order (all), Elementary , Unforgettable, The Sopranos.

Abigail Isom (Janice & Others) returns home to The Muny for her 13th season. Favorite Muny credits include Annie (Annie, 2009; Star to Be, 2018), Seussical (JoJo), Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde and so many more. Regional: Stages St. Louis, Bay Street Theatre, The Fulton Theatre, Theatre Aspen, North Carolina Theatre and Riverside Theatre.

Jacob Keith Watson (Oz & Others) Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along (Mr. Spencer); Carousel (Enoch Snow); Hello, Dolly!; Violet ; The Phantom of the Opera; Amélie. Encores!/City Center: Ragtime (Willie Conklin), Wonderful Town, 1776, Mack & Mabel, Oliver. National tour: Chicago (Amos). Regional: Into the Woods (The Baker), Shrek (Shrek), Seussical (Horton), The Music Man, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Benny & Joon. TV/film: Annie Live!, The Gilded Age, Law & Order: SVU.

Tamika Lawrence (Hannah & Others) Two-time Grammy-winning singer, Drama Desk-nominated actor/writer. Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, Or Change; Gettin’ the Band Back Together; Come From Away; Dear Evan Hansen; Beautiful; If/Then; Matilda; The Book of Mormon. Off-Broadway: Drag: The Musical , Black No More (Drama Desk nomination, best actress), Rent, The Tempest, Hercules (The Public Theater). Television: That Damn Michael Che, Modern Love , The Last OG, The Wiz Live!, Vinyl (HBO), Show Me a Hero (HBO), Blue Bloods, Law & Order: SVU. Movies: Mean Girls, Better Nate Than Never, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, White Girl, Breakable You.

Jason Tam (Kevin T. & Others) Broadway: Be More Chill, If/Then, Lysistrata Jones, A Chorus Line , Les Misérables. Off-Broadway: The Jonathan Larson Project, The Ghost of John McCain, The White Chip, KPOP (Lortel Award), Marry Me a Little , Be More Chill, Lysistrata Jones. Regional: Hollywood Bowl, Guthrie Theater, Sacramento Music Circus, Sharon Playhouse, Casa Mañana. TV: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Do No Harm, SVU: Organized Crime, FBI: Most Wanted, Hawaii 5-0, One Life to Live, Beyond the Break. Film: Every Little Step (documentary). BFA, NYU Tisch. Jason serves on the board of directors at Keen Company.

Zoe Vonder Haar (Beulah & Others) A proud St. Louis actor, Zoe returned home after two years in the first international tour of A Chorus Line and has appeared in over 100 regional productions. Muny favorites: My Fair Lady (Mrs. Higgins), Into the Woods (Jack’s Mother), Kinky Boots (Stage Manager). Stages St. Louis: Gypsy (Mama Rose); Mame (Mame Dennis); Hello, Dolly! (Dolly Levi); The Full Monty (Jeanette); Always ... Patsy Cline (Louise); Clue (Mrs. Peacock); Steel Magnolias (Ouiser). The Rep: Sunday in the Park With George (Mother), Follies (Hattie), Urinetown (Ms. Pennywise). Farmers Alley Theatre: It Shoulda’ Been You (Judy), A Doll’s House — Part 2 (Anne Marie), The Cake (Della). Zoe teaches musical theatre at Washington University and is a freelance director/choreographer.