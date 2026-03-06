Chita Rivera Awards and NYC Dance Alliance Launch National Talent Search

New York City Dance Alliance Foundation (NYCDAF) and The Chita Rivera Awards are launching a nationwide talent search to discover and support Broadway's Next Triple Threat, an emerging artist who demonstrates exceptional ability in dance, voice, and acting.

Named in honor of Chita Rivera, one of Broadway's most celebrated performers and a defining triple threat whose career set the gold standard for excellence in musical theater, the initiative reflects her lifelong commitment to artistry, discipline, and the development of future generations of performers.

At the center of the national search is the newly established Chita Rivera Training Grant, a comprehensive professional development award designed to support outstanding performers ages 18-25 as they pursue careers in musical theater. The grant provides $10,000 in financial assistance for New York City living and training expenses, paid quarterly, along with one year of complimentary dance classes at Steps on Broadway and access to industry mentorship and professional development. Together, these resources help exceptional young artists advance their training and step into meaningful professional visibility at a pivotal stage in their careers.

Developed through a collaboration between the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, a national leader in scholarship and training support for emerging performers, and the Chita Rivera Awards, which celebrate excellence in dance and choreography on Broadway and across the theater industry, the initiative brings together artist development and professional recognition in a single national platform.

"Supporting the next generation of performers has always been at the heart of our work," said Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation and Executive Producer and Director of the Chita Rivera Awards. "Through our scholarship programs, NYCDAF has awarded more than $5.4 million in college scholarships to emerging artists to combat rising tuition costs. The Chita Rivera Training Grant extends that commitment by connecting extraordinary young performers to training, mentorship, and meaningful industry opportunity. It is a powerful way to honor Chita's legacy by investing directly in the future she helped inspire."

Each participant will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of 3-6 Broadway performers and industry leaders representing the full spectrum of the musical theater profession. Confirmed adjudicators and mentors include celebrated Broadway triple threats Dylis Croman, Lloyd Culbreath, Charlotte d'Amboise, Robert Fairchild, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tyler Hanes, Robyn Hurder, James T. Lane, Khori Petinaud, and Stephanie Pope.

Additional mentors and special guests include acclaimed Broadway director-choreographers Rob Ashford, Andy Blankenbuehler, Warren Carlyle, Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro, and Sergio Trujillo; Kim Grigsby, musical director; Celeste Simone, vocal coach; Tara Rubin, casting director of The TRC Company; and leading talent agents Jim Daly (bloc Agency) and Greg Uliasz (MSA Agency).

Submissions are due March 13, 2026.

Additional financial support will be distributed among finalists and runners-up, with every finalist receiving a minimum training grant along with discounted classes and continued professional development opportunities. All applicants, regardless of advancement, will receive professional feedback from industry experts and access to discounted training resources.

The selection process unfolds over three rounds of adjudication. Finalists will be invited to New York City for an immersive weekend of mentorship and training May 16-18, 2026, working directly with leading Broadway professionals. The experience culminates at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards at the NYU Skirball Center on May 18, where awards will be presented and finalists recognized as emerging artists to watch within the Broadway community.

ELIGIBILITY AND APPLICATION PROCESS:

Applications are open to performers ages 18-25 with training or experience in dance, voice, and acting. Finalists must be available to travel to New York City May 16-18, 2026.

Applicants submit an online video audition along with basic application materials, including headshot, resume, training history, and short performance segments.

Full application guidelines and submission portal:

https://chitariveraawards.com/chita-rivera-training-grant/