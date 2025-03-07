Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
Video: Josh Lamon Shares How He Developed His DEATH BECOMES HER Character
|
ROCKY HORROR SHOW, OEDIPUS with Mark Strong & Lesley Manville Included in Roundabout's New Season
|
Video: Hanging with the Ladies of ALL NIGHTER
Exclusive: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Will Sing from THE LAST FIVE YEARS on TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, stars of The Last Five Years, are set to appear on The Tonight Show next week. The duo will sit down for an interview about the new production of the musical, as well as perform The Next Ten Minutes from the show.. (more...)
Norm Lewis Will Lead CEREMONIES IN DARK OLD MEN Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Norm Lewis will return to the stage in a new production of Lonnie Elder III's Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, directed by Clinton Turner Davis. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Lea Michele Hints at the Return of GLEE's Rachel Berry
by Michael Major
Could Lea Michele be reprising her role of Rachel Berry from Glee? The Funny Girl star has recently been teasing a musical announcement and is now asking her followers what songs Rachel Berry would cover now.. (more...)
Nicole Scherzinger to Make Carnegie Hall Debut in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Vocalist and Broadway star Nicole Scherzinger will make her Carnegie Hall debut in a concert performance that has just been added to the Hall’s 2025–2026 season. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Arts Organizations Sue the National Endowment for the Arts Over New Rules Against 'Gender Ideology'
by Sidney Paterra
Several theaters have officially taken action against the National Endowment for the Arts' new grantee rules, which are a result of Trump's recent Gender Ideology Executive Order.. (more...)
Video: Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, & More Star in MID-CENTURY MODERN Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Mid-Century Modern, the new sicom featuring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham, has just released its first trailer. All ten episodes of the show drop March 28 on Hulu. Watch the trailer now!. (more...)
Other birthdays on this date include:
Ruthie Henshall
Bryan Cranston
George Salazar
Andy Blankenbuehler
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"You matter to me."
- Waitress
Videos