Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 07, 2025
But first...

Video: Josh Lamon Shares How He Developed His DEATH BECOMES HER Character
by Survival Jobs
Josh Lamon is keeping audiences laughing out of their seats in the critically and audience acclaimed hit Broadway musical Death Becomes Her. Josh shares how  he got the role of “Stefan”, the work he does to bring the character to life, and spills the tea on working with Megan Hilty for the second time after previously starring together in Wicked on Broadway. 


 

ROCKY HORROR SHOW, OEDIPUS with Mark Strong & Lesley Manville Included in Roundabout's New Season
by Nicole Rosky
Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the 2025-2026 season on Broadway and Off-Broadway, including initial casting. Stars joining the lineup include Kelli O'Hara, Rose Burn, Patrick Page, Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and more. Check out the full season details here.. (more...)


 

Video: Hanging with the Ladies of ALL NIGHTER
by Joey Mervis
Ready to stay up all night at the Newman Mills Theater? The World Premiere of Natalie Margolin's All Nighter, directed by Jaki Bradley is getting ready for its opening night off-Broadway.  What's it all about? 

Exclusive: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Will Sing from THE LAST FIVE YEARS on TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, stars of The Last Five Years, are set to appear on The Tonight Show next week. The duo will sit down for an interview about the new production of the musical, as well as perform The Next Ten Minutes from the show.. (more...

Norm Lewis Will Lead CEREMONIES IN DARK OLD MEN Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Norm Lewis will return to the stage in a new production of Lonnie Elder III's Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, directed by Clinton Turner Davis. Learn more about the show here!. (more...

Lea Michele Hints at the Return of GLEE's Rachel Berry
by Michael Major
Could Lea Michele be reprising her role of Rachel Berry from Glee? The Funny Girl star has recently been teasing a musical announcement and is now asking her followers what songs Rachel Berry would cover now.. (more...)

Nicole Scherzinger to Make Carnegie Hall Debut in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Vocalist and Broadway star Nicole Scherzinger will make her Carnegie Hall debut in a concert performance that has just been added to the Hall’s 2025–2026 season. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Arts Organizations Sue the National Endowment for the Arts Over New Rules Against 'Gender Ideology'
by Sidney Paterra
Several theaters have officially taken action against the National Endowment for the Arts' new grantee rules, which are a result of Trump's recent Gender Ideology Executive Order.. (more...)

Video: Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, & More Star in MID-CENTURY MODERN Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Mid-Century Modern, the new sicom featuring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham, has just released its first trailer. All ten episodes of the show drop March 28 on Hulu. Watch the trailer now!. (more...

Donna Murphy

Other birthdays on this date include:
Ruthie Henshall
Bryan Cranston
George Salazar 
Andy Blankenbuehler

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You matter to me."

- Waitress

 

