Nicole Scherzinger to Make Carnegie Hall Debut in October

Vocalist and Broadway star Nicole Scherzinger will make her Carnegie Hall debut on Wednesday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m in a concert performance that has just been added to the Hall’s 2025–2026 season. The former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Ms. Scherzinger will be joined by a live band as she performs hits from the worlds of Broadway and pop music.

On making her Carnegie Hall debut, she offered, “Performing at Carnegie Hall is the realization of a lifelong dream for me. To stand on this iconic stage is not just a milestone, but a moment of profound gratitude and artistic fulfillment.”

About Nicole Scherzinger