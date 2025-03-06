Lea Michele Hints at the Return of GLEE's Rachel Berry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Could Lea Michele be reprising her role of Rachel Berry from Glee? The Funny Girl star has recently been teasing a musical announcement, sharing a carousel of photos from her Broadway career captioned, "Stay tuned." Now, a post on her Instagram story is hinting that she might be preparing a Glee-inspired project.

Michele took to her Instagram to post a photo of Rachel Berry from the popular FOX musical series. Over the photo, she wrote: "Question: What song (current or past few years) would Rachel Berry sing now?"

The Spring Awakening alum did not specify what her upcoming announcement would be leading to, whether it be a possible Glee reboot, Broadway return, concert, or new album. She has often encouraged her followers to subscribe to her mailing list to be the first to find out about upcoming projects.

About Lea Michele

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as “Rachel Berry” on Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, “Glee.” In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy.

In 2012 and 2013, Michele won the TEEN CHOICE Award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy. In 2013, she also won a People’s Choice Award for Best TV Comedic Actress. Michele most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.