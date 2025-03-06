Video: Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, & More Star in MID-CENTURY MODERN Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mid-Century Modern, the new sicom featuring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham, has just released its first trailer. All ten episodes of the show drop March 28 on Hulu.

The series follows three best friends - gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Mid-Century Modern stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. Broadway alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Kind, and Judd Hirsch are also confirmed to appear in the show as well as Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, and Zane Phillips.

The series is from executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Lane and Bomer also executive produce the series, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director. 20th Television is the studio.

Nathan Lane is a staple in the Broadway community, appearing in numerous plays and musicals throughout his career. He made his Broadway debut in 1982 in Neil Coward's Present Laughter where he starred alongside George C. Scott. His other credits include Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers, The Frogs, and Angels in America. He has won three Tony Awards.

Matt Bomer has worked closely with Ryan Murphy, appearing in The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band, and American Horror Story. On stage, Bomer starred in the Dustin Lance Black play 8 on Broadway and, in 2018, starred in a revival of the Mart Crowley play The Boys in the Band. Additional theatre credits include Spring Awakening, Grey Gardens, and Villa America (Williamstown Theater Festival).