Exclusive: Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Will Sing from THE LAST FIVE YEARS on TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld can exclusively report that stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, stars of The Last Five Years, are set to appear on The Tonight Show next week. The duo will sit down with Jimmy Fallon for an interview about the new production of the musical, as well as perform "The Next Ten Minutes" from the show. Tune-in and watch their appearance on Thursday, March 13th, at 11:35 p.m. ET / 10:35 p.m. CT on NBC.

The Last Five Years, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.