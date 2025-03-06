Norm Lewis Will Lead CEREMONIES IN DARK OLD MEN Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Norm Lewis will return to the stage in a new production of Lonnie Elder III's Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, directed by Clinton Turner Davis. The production - the first in New York City in nearly 40 years - will play a strictly limited six-week engagement, beginning April 11, at Theatre at St. Clements. Opening night is Friday, April 18 at 7PM.

It's New York in the 1950s. Russell Parker, a ne'er-do-well barber and the widowed father of three adult children, spends his days playing checkers and reminiscing about his life in vaudeville as an old-style song and dance man. His two sons, Theo and Bobby, are dreamers of a different sort – a pair of petty criminals looking for a “score" in the form of ill-conceived and dangerous bootlegging and numbers schemes. Russell's daughter, Adele, the only gainfully employed member of the family, eventually threatens to walk out, refusing to work herself into an early grave like her mother. When Adele's long-simmering resentments boil over and the boys' criminal enterprise falls apart, tragic consequences ensue for the whole family.

In addition to Norm Lewis, the cast of Ceremonies in Dark Old Men features Jeremiah Packer, Calvin M. Thompson and Bryce Michael Wood.

The scenic design is by Harry Feiner; costume design by Isabel Rubio; and lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor. Co-producers include Willette and Manny Klausner, David S. Stone, Linda Powell, Jamie deRoy, Annaleise Loxton, and Jamila Ponton Bragg.

Negro Ensemble Company premiered Ceremonies in Dark Old Men in 1969, Off-Broadway at St. Mark's Playhouse. The production moved on to an award-winning, long-running commercial production. A runner-up for the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men was adapted as a television movie in 1975, and was subsequently revived in two Off-Broadway productions, as well as regional productions around the country. Now regarded as an American Theater classic, productions have featured the talents including Denzel Washington, Billy Dee Williams, Keith David and Laurence Fishburne.

About Norm Lewis