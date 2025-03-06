ROCKY HORROR SHOW, OEDIPUS with Mark Strong & Lesley Manville Included in Roundabout's New Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the 2025-2026 season on Broadway and Off-Broadway, including initial casting. This season Roundabout is also committed to renovating its recently renamed home on Broadway, the Todd Haimes Theatre. Roundabout will welcome back artists and audiences to the updated theater in early 2026, with a new production of Noël Coward’s comedy Fallen Angels.

“This season is a testament to transformation—on our stages, in our spaces, and in the stories we tell. We’re bringing audiences work that spans the iconic to the unexpected and welcoming artists who challenge us, thrill us, and move us forward,” says Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis. “As we revitalize the Todd Haimes Theatre—twenty five years after Todd reimagined the Selwyn—we’re not just restoring a building; we’re creating a space dedicated to inspiring artists and audiences for generations. Theatre thrives on reinvention, and this season is about honoring our past while shaping what’s next.”

Roundabout will welcome back returning artists as part of the 2025-2026 season, including Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), Rose Byrne (You Can’t Take it With You), Patrick Page (A Man for All Seasons) and director Sam Pinkleton (You Will Get Sick), while welcoming many new artists to the theater: Alex Lin, Rajiv Joseph, Richard O’Brien, Mark Strong, Lesley Manville, Robert Icke, Chay Yew, and Darko Tresnjak.

2025-2026 SEASON LINE-UP :

OEDIPUS

Fall 2025 at Studio 54

Oedipus is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo in association with Roundabout Theatre Company.

Hailed as a “tightly sprung, gasp-inducing, modern-day political tale of truth and lies” (The Guardian), Icke’s visionary revival was nothing short of a sensation. After opening at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, Oedipus became an instant phenomenon and became the highest-grossing limited-run production in Wyndham’s history. “Electric” (Observer) and urgent, it didn’t just bring Greek tragedy back to the West End—it redefined it. Named the Observer’s No. 1 Best of Culture 2024, this Oedipus played like a political thriller, gripping audiences in breathless suspense until its final, devastating moment.

It’s election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change.

After his revelatory Oresteia, Icke (1984, The Doctor) transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. Led by Olivier Award winners and current 2025 nominees Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, this production “set the stage on fire” (The Guardian).

Icke’s production of Oedipus has been nominated for four 2025 Olivier Awards, including Best Director and Best Revival of a Play, cementing this production as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year.

RICHARD O’BRIEN’S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Spring 2026 at Studio 54

The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the famous Studio 54, staged by Oh, Mary! director Sam Pinkleton in a new version. With 51 years of continuous global productions, seen by over 35 million people around the world, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show features some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-a, Touch—a, Touch-a Touch Me, “Hot Patootie” and of course “Time Warp”, the party floor-filler.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids--Brad and his fiancée, Janet-- on their way to visit their former college professor. when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time. Filled with fun, frolics and frocks, this is the show the Daily Telegraph calls “fresh. Subversive, and essential.”

FALLEN ANGELS

Spring 2026 at the Todd Haimes Theatre

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s Champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Now Emmy® nominee Rose Byrne and Tony® winner Kelli O’Hara join forces to bring Coward’s unmatched wit to life once again, under the direction of Roundabout Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis.

Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

ARCHDUKE

Fall 2025 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Hailed by The New York Times as “one of the most provocatively talented American Playwrights,” Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) brings his signature wit and imagination to the New York premiere of Archduke.

Directed by Darko Tresnjak, this darkly comic and unexpectedly human take rewinds history to reveal the fateful journey of Gavrilo Princip—best remembered as Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassin—and his fellow revolutionaries in a new light. Here, we see the late teens not as hardened killers, but as a ragtag group of dreamers swept up in forces beyond their control, and in dire need of a sandwich.

With razor-sharp humor, gripping tension, and an irreverence that keeps you on your toes, Archduke transforms a pivotal moment in world history into an electrifying theatrical experience—one that feels unexpectedly urgent and strikingly relevant in an era of disillusioned young men searching for purpose.

CHINESE REPUBLICANS

Winter 2026, Laura Pels Theater in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

Coming to Roundabout this winter, Chinese Republicans is a biting new satirical drama from Alex Lin, directed by Chay Yew.

Three high-powered businesswomen meet for lunch every month to discuss their latest career triumphs, as they’ve done for decades. But the group is jolted when Katie, a bright-eyed 24-year-old new to the workforce, joins to navigate the world of corporate finance. As each of the women attempts to steer Katie towards what they’re certain is best, they’re forced to grapple with how much they already have and are willing to sacrifice to climb the corporate ladder.

Shifting between sharp-tongued humor and the harsh realities of modern capitalism, this world premiere production explores themes of assimilation, intergenerational conflict, and gender politics in the workplace—all with unflinching wit and empathy. Chinese Republicans is a new play from a thrilling new American voice, and tells a truly American story.

Further information including dates, casting, creative team, and single ticket on-sale dates for all the productions will also be announced soon.

ABOUT THE HAIMES RENOVATION

Beginning in August 2025, the Todd Haimes Theatre will undergo major renovations that are expected to last eight months. This comprehensive betterment project includes restoration of the theatre’s historic interior, a gut renovation of all restrooms, elevator modernization, safety system upgrades, and seating replacement including the addition of increased accessible seating throughout the venue. These improvements will offer audiences and artists a more accessible, comfortable, and welcoming experience. They will also enable Roundabout to better serve the thousands of students, teachers, and lifelong learners who take part in the theatre’s education, workforce development, and audience engagement programs each year. Roundabout gratefully acknowledges the City of New York—including the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Mayor’s Office, City Council, and the Manhattan Borough President’s Office—and the Office of the Governor and New York State Legislature through the Dormitory Authority of the State of NY, Empire State Development, and the New York State Council on the Arts, whose partnership has helped make this renovation possible.