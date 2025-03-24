Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 24, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, March 24
Sarah Snook Is Finding Freedom in the 'Precise Perfectionism' of DORIAN GRAY
Video: Inside Opening Night of OPERATION MINCEMEAT
Interview: Suzie Toot Is Tappin' Her Way to the Top of RuPaul's Drag Race
Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of VIPs walking the red carpet at opening night of Vanya Off-Broadway starring Andrew Scott! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Takes Opening Night Bows on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
The 2024 Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical officially opened at the Golden Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here! . (more...)
Photos & Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Begins Previews on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The company of Kimberly Belflower’s new play John Proctor is the Villain, including 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink, were welcomed to Shubert Alley by fans after their first performance on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. See photos and video! . (more...)
THE HUNGER GAMES Stage Show Will Spilt Audience Into Districts
by Nicole Rosky
The 1,200 seat Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is purpose built to host the world premiere of The Hunger Games, where spectators will be split into the book's iconic districts. Check out a seating chart here!. (more...)
All the Broadway Actors in SNOW WHITE: Rachel Zegler, Tituss Burgess & More
by Michael Major
Disney's new live action reimagining of Snow White is in theaters now! To celebrate, take a look inside all of the Broadway performers featured in the new movie musical, including Rachel Zegler, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, and more.. (more...)
Video: Watch Sadie Sink Sing in O'DESSA Extended Look — Now Streaming on Hulu
by Nicole Rosky
Sadie Sink is getting ready to return to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, but fans need not wait until opening night to watch the stage and screen star in action! Sink stars in O'Dessa, now streaming on Hulu.. (more...)
Watch DEATH BECOMES HER Cast in the Recording Studio; Album Gets Release Date
by Nicole Rosky
Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the drop dead hilarious comedy DEATH BECOMES HER, in its entirety on Thursday, April 17. We have the complete release details here!. (more...)
Video: Jordan Fisher, Adam Lambert and More in BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2025
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See highlights from Broadway Backwards 2025 featuring Jordan Fisher, Adam Lambert and more. Learn more about this year's Broadway Backwards and recap the performances. . (more...)
Watch Audra McDonald Sing in New Highlights from GYPSY
by Nicole Rosky
Starting here, starting now we;ve got new highlights from the critically acclaimed new production of GYPSY starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald on Broadway. Watch McDaonald and the full cast in action in this video!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
