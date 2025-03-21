THE HUNGER GAMES Stage Show Will Spilt Audience Into Districts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' book 'The Hunger Games' and Lionsgate's motion picture is in the works, with performances beginning in October 2025 at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins' epic series and the first film from Lionsgate's iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by director Matthew Dunster.

The 1,200 seat Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is purpose built to host the world premiere, where spectators will feel like a part of the action in a dynamic in the round venue. Check out a just-released seating chart, which reveals that the audience will be split into the book's iconic districts.

About The Hunger Games