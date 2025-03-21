Watch DEATH BECOMES HER Cast in the Recording Studio; Album Gets Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the drop dead hilarious comedy Death Becomes Her, in its entirety on Thursday, April 17 at midnight EST. The CD and 2-LP vinyl will also be available for preorder beginning April 17.

The album was produced by three-time GRAMMY® winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, GRAMMY® winner Scott M. Riesett, and Death Becomes Her composer-lyricists Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. GRAMMY® winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell served as associate producer. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano, and designed by Derek Bishop.

In November, Concord Theatricals Recordings made four tracks from the album available to stream, including “If You Want Perfection” featuring Michelle Williams, “For the Gaze,” featuring Megan Hilty, “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber, and “Alive Forever” featuring Hilty and Simard. You can stream the four preview tracks below:

Death Becomes Her Track List: