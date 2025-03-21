News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Watch DEATH BECOMES HER Cast in the Recording Studio; Album Gets Release Date

The album will be available digitally on Thursday, April 17.

By: Mar. 21, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




BroadwayWorld has just learned that Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the drop dead hilarious comedy Death Becomes Her, in its entirety on Thursday, April 17 at  midnight EST. The CD and 2-LP vinyl will also be available for preorder beginning April 17.

The album was produced by three-time GRAMMY® winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, GRAMMY® winner Scott M. Riesett,  and Death Becomes Her composer-lyricists Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. GRAMMY® winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell served as associate producer. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano, and  designed by Derek Bishop. 

In November, Concord Theatricals Recordings made four tracks from the album available to stream, including “If You Want  Perfection” featuring Michelle Williams, “For the Gaze,” featuring Megan Hilty, “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Hilty, Jennifer  Simard, and Christopher Sieber, and “Alive Forever” featuring Hilty and Simard. You can stream the four preview tracks below:

Death Becomes Her Track List: 

1. Prelude 
2. If You Want Perfection 
3. For The Gaze 
4. That Was Then, This Is Now 
5. Tell Me, Ernest 
6. Madeline Ashton’s Intimate Wedding Extravaganza 
7. Ernest’s Real Vows 
8. Madeline 
9. ‘Til Death 
10. Tell Me, Ernest (Reprise)
11. Falling Apart 
12. Siempre Viva 
13. Let’s Run Away Together 
14. Confrontation 
15. Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You) 
16. Hit Me 
17. The Plan 
18. Stefan’s Turn 
19. Live To Serve 
20. Siempre Viva (Reprise) 
21. ‘Til Death (Reprise) 
22. Alive Forever |
23. Fifty Years Later 
24. The End 






Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Logo Tee Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Logo Tee
Buy a Death Becomes Her Pin Set Death Becomes Her Pin Set
Buy a Death Becomes Her Broadway Logo Magnet Death Becomes Her Broadway Logo Magnet
Buy a Death Becomes Her Fitted Vial Tee Death Becomes Her Fitted Vial Tee
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos