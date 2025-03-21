Watch DEATH BECOMES HER Cast in the Recording Studio; Album Gets Release Date

The album will be available digitally on Thursday, April 17.
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the drop dead hilarious comedy Death Becomes Her, in its entirety on Thursday, April 17 at midnight EST. The CD and 2-LP vinyl will also be available for preorder beginning April 17.
The album was produced by three-time GRAMMY® winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, GRAMMY® winner Scott M. Riesett, and Death Becomes Her composer-lyricists Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. GRAMMY® winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell served as associate producer. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano, and designed by Derek Bishop.
In November, Concord Theatricals Recordings made four tracks from the album available to stream, including “If You Want Perfection” featuring Michelle Williams, “For the Gaze,” featuring Megan Hilty, “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber, and “Alive Forever” featuring Hilty and Simard. You can stream the four preview tracks below:
1. Prelude
2. If You Want Perfection
3. For The Gaze
4. That Was Then, This Is Now
5. Tell Me, Ernest
6. Madeline Ashton’s Intimate Wedding Extravaganza
7. Ernest’s Real Vows
8. Madeline
9. ‘Til Death
10. Tell Me, Ernest (Reprise)
11. Falling Apart
12. Siempre Viva
13. Let’s Run Away Together
14. Confrontation
15. Don’t Say I Didn’t (Warn You)
16. Hit Me
17. The Plan
18. Stefan’s Turn
19. Live To Serve
20. Siempre Viva (Reprise)
21. ‘Til Death (Reprise)
22. Alive Forever |
23. Fifty Years Later
24. The End