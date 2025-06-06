 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 6, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jun. 06, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 6, 2025 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 8
The 2025 Tony Awards
Good Night, and Good Luck closes on Broadway
Othello closes on Broadway

WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Breakdown- All the Hidden Details You Missed
by Josh Sharpe
Check out our in-depth guide to the trailer for Wicked: For Good, where we take a look at some of the most significant elements of the new footage and highlight important Easter eggs for both new and seasoned fans of the musical.. (more...)


 

Rights Pulled For NYC Site-Specific Non-Equity A CHORUS LINE
by Joshua Wright
The planned 50th anniversary revival of A Chorus Line set to take place in New York City has been canceled, due to the rights being pulled by Concord Theatricals. The production, announced earlier today by KOPCORP, was scheduled to run September 5–27, 2025, with twenty-one site-specific performances in a Manhattan dance studio.. (more...)


 

SUNSET BOULEVARD Extends For Final Time on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by 2025 Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd, has extended for a final time, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond’ at the St. James Theatre.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Tom Felton Will Reprise Role of Draco Malfory in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
by Team BWW
Tom Felton, who for over a decade played the role of Harry Potter’s arch-nemesis “Draco Malfoy” in all eight Harry Potter films, will join the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.. (more...

 Beth Malone and More Join DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Dolly Parton has announced additional casting, the music team, and the design team for the upcoming world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical as rehearsals commence in Parton’s hometown of Nashville, TN. . (more...)

Video: Jennifer Lopez Stars in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Teaser Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Broadway's Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez, has just been released. Watch it now!. (more...)

Video: Rachel Zegler Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Outside EVITA Theatre
by Michael Major
A new video of Rachel Zegler singing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' outside of the London Palladium has surfaced, with the Snow White star in blonde hair, with a camera recording her from the side.. (more...)

Video: Watch the Trailer for Disney’s FROZEN: THE HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has released the trailer for the official proshot of the West End production of Frozen, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday, June 20. Watch it now!. (more...

