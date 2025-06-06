Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 6, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
It is June 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, June 8
WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Breakdown- All the Hidden Details You Missed
Rights Pulled For NYC Site-Specific Non-Equity A CHORUS LINE
SUNSET BOULEVARD Extends For Final Time on Broadway
Tom Felton Will Reprise Role of Draco Malfory in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
by Team BWW
Tom Felton, who for over a decade played the role of Harry Potter’s arch-nemesis “Draco Malfoy” in all eight Harry Potter films, will join the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.. (more...)
Beth Malone and More Join DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Dolly Parton has announced additional casting, the music team, and the design team for the upcoming world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical as rehearsals commence in Parton’s hometown of Nashville, TN. . (more...)
Video: Jennifer Lopez Stars in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Teaser Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Broadway's Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez, has just been released. Watch it now!. (more...)
Video: Watch the Trailer for Disney’s FROZEN: THE HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has released the trailer for the official proshot of the West End production of Frozen, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday, June 20. Watch it now!. (more...)
