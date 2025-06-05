Video: Jennifer Lopez Stars in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Teaser Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Broadway's Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez, has just been released. The movie will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Dreamgirls and Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon returns to the movie musical in this dazzling Technicolor-hued fantasy. Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). The movie premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Find out what critics thought of it here.

Bill Condon’s visionary new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Written for the screen and directed by Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna/">Diego Luna.

Bill Condon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mark Scheinberg, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Whitney Williams, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Courtney Baxter, D. Matt Geller, Pamela Thur, Sam Weisman, Daniel Weisman, and Margaux Weisman also serve as executive producers.

Photo Courtesy Of Roadside Attractions