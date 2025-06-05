Rights Pulled For NYC Site-Specific Non-Equity A CHORUS LINE

Updated at 5:30 PM on June 5th, 2025 with a statement from the production.

The planned 50th anniversary revival of A Chorus Line set to take place in New York City has been canceled, due to the rights being pulled by Concord Theatricals. The production, announced earlier today by KOPCORP, was scheduled to run September 5–27, 2025, with twenty-one site-specific performances in a Manhattan dance studio.

Directed by Alex Kopnick, the revival was intended to be a piano-only, non-union production set inside The Loft New York, a third-floor rehearsal space in Chinatown. “I want audiences to experience A Chorus Line from the inside out by subverting the traditional staging,” Kopnick said in the initial announcement.

However, Concord Theatricals, which licenses the rights to A Chorus Line, issued a statement to BroadwayWorld clarifying that the production was not authorized to move forward.

“Unfortunately, the New York production announced this morning mischaracterized itself during the licensing process and will no longer be going ahead,” said a spokesperson for Concord Theatricals. “There are some exciting 50th anniversary plans in the pipeline that have been fully authorized by all rightsholders which will be shared with you shortly.”

In a new statement, Director Alex Kopnick said “A Chorus Line is the ultimate look into the sacrifices that dancers make in pursuit of their dreams. In celebration of the musical’s legacy, my dream was to stage this beloved musical inside a dance studio in Chinatown using an amatuer, all non-union cast in the same manner as my previous production, [title of show] in September 2024, which was licensed through Concord Theatricals in the same fashion. The goal was to showcase new voices and talents from across the theater community and to allow audiences to experience the vulnerability of this iconic musical in refreshing new ways. I’m heartbroken that Concord Theatrical and/or the original rights holders have determined that our amateur production would compromise other celebrations that are official anniversary productions.

The overwhelming success of our humble social media campaign and public announcement came as a shock to me. It speaks to the legacy of this impactful show and the unique place it holds in the hearts of the theater community across the country.

I also want to make it clear that we never intended to change the DNA of the show, nor alter any of the text or lyrics. The characterization of our site-specific production as immersive in any way beyond an audience being empathetically connected to characters presenting vulnerable stories in close proximity to them, in proscenium-style seating, is not accurate. We had no intention of detracting from any other celebration of this landmark staple. We are in the process of filing an appeal, as Concord has said we may file for, to continue with the non-commercial production. We will defer to Concord and the original rights holders in the decision they make.”

Originally conceived and directed by Michael Bennett, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban, A Chorus Line opened at The Public Theater on April 15, 1975. It went on to win nine Tony Awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, becoming one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.

Further details on officially sanctioned anniversary events are expected to be announced soon.