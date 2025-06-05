Tom Felton Will Reprise Role of Draco Malfory in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tom Felton, who for over a decade played the role of Harry Potter’s arch-nemesis “Draco Malfoy” in all eight Harry Potter films, will join the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He returns to the iconic character this fall for the first time in almost 15 years.

Mr. Felton will make his Broadway debut when he joins the company as “Draco Malfoy” beginning Tuesday, November 11th for a limited 19-week engagement through March 22, 2026, only at New York City’s Lyric Theatre.

To see Mr. Felton return to the role of “Draco Malfoy” live at the Lyric Theatre, fans can sign up for first access to tickets here through Monday June 9 at 5:59 p.m. ET which will unlock entry to the first pre-sale on Tuesday, June 10th at 11 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 12th at 11 a.m. ET.

This will be the first time a member of the original Harry Potter film cast has joined the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which tells a new story that takes place 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron and Hermione are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

In a statement, Tom Felton said, “Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said, “Tom Felton’s performance as a young Draco Malfoy on screen left an indelible impression on Harry Potter fans around the world. His role as Draco undeniably shaped one of the canon’s most nuanced characters. More than just a foil to Harry, Draco was a portrait of parental pressure, internal conflict, and reluctant vulnerability. Over the years, this character arc has become a symbol of how people can grow beyond the choices one was raised to make.

As fans of the wizarding world ourselves, we feel incredibly fortunate to welcome Tom into our Cursed Child family on Broadway and to offer Harry Potter fans around the globe the once-in-a-lifetime excitement of seeing him reprise this iconic role, this time on-stage in New York City. This moment is powerful on many levels—Tom will be making his Broadway debut and is marking a full-circle moment for not just himself, but for Draco too. He gets to inhabit Draco once more, but this time as an adult facing the relatable challenges of parenthood and the complicated meaning of legacy.

It’s not lost on us that this is a cultural moment charged with nostalgia, evolution, and emotion. Tom’s return to Hogwarts bridges generations of fans and breathes new life into a beloved story. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Tom back “home” but also into a new family: our Broadway company. We can’t wait to see him inhabit this role once again with the same depth, gravity, and humanity he has always brought to Draco.”

About Tom Felton

Tom Felton’s recent work includes the films They Will Kill You, alongside Zazie Beetz and Patricia Arquette for Skydance, and Fackham Hall, with Thomasin MacKenzie and Damian Lewis (directed by Jim O’Hanlon). He made his West End debut in 2022, starring in the lead role of Sam in 2:22 A Ghost Story to rave reviews, and in 2024 played the lead role of Bob Edwards in Gareth Farr’s play A Child of Science at Bristol Old Vic, directed by Matthew Dunster.

Felton first caught the industry’s attention as Draco Malfoy in the internationally beloved Harry Potter films. He’s since gone on to play leading roles on screen and work behind the camera as a producer. He played the lead in Left Back Pictures’ sci-fi hit “Origin,” an original series for YouTube, a series lead in CW’s “The Flash,” TNT’s “Murder in the First,” Neil LaBute mini-series “Full Circle” and Ridley Scott’s “Labyrinth” alongside John Hurt, Sebastian Stan and Jessica Brown-Findlay for CW.

On film, he has starred in blockbusters such as Twentieth Century Fox’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes as well as Fox Searchlight’s Belle directed by Amma Asante, with whom he collaborated for a second time with on A United Kingdom alongside Rosemund Pike and David Oyelowo, both of which premiered at TIFF. He starred in the independent film In Secret opposite Jessica Lange, Elizabeth Olsen and Oscar Isaac, which also premiered at TIFF; Sony Pictures independent feature Feed; the role of Laertes in Claire McCarthy’s Ophelia with Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts; Risen opposite Joseph Fiennes for Columbia Picture; LD Entertainment’s Megan Leavey alongside Kate Mara; and the independent feature Braking for Whales.

Tom returned to his villainous roots in Netflix’s family-horror A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting and has also been seen onscreen in Netflix’s war epic The Forgotten Battle, the Sky Original film Save the Cinema alongside Samantha Morton and Jonathan Pryce, and the psychological thriller Some Other Woman.