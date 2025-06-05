SUNSET BOULEVARD Extends For Final Time on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by 2025 Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd, has extended for a final time, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond’ at the St. James Theatre. The final performance for Sunset Blvd. on Broadway will be Sunday, July 20.

Scherzinger has received the prestigious Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance, a Theater World Award, and an Olivier Award and has been nominated for Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Scherzinger is joined by 2025 Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’ As previously announced Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica will assume the role of ‘Max Von Mayerling’ starting Tuesday, June 10.

Jamie Lloyd’s extraordinary reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, has become the must-see hit of the Broadway season.

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award nominee Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director).