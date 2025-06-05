Beth Malone and More Join DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dolly Parton has announced additional casting, the music team, and the design team for the upcoming world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical as rehearsals commence in Parton’s hometown of Nashville, TN.

As previously announced, the production will start preview performances on Friday, July 18 for a Friday, August 8 opening night at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University. Due to overwhelming demand, the run has been extended with tickets now on sale through Sunday, August 31.

Joining the previously announced stars Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb, who will each play the international superstar at different stages of her life, will be John Zdorjeski as ‘Porter Wagoner,’ Jacob Fishel as ‘Sandy Gallin,’ Tabitha Lawing as ‘Little Judy Ogle,’ Tony Award® nominee Beth Malone as ‘Judy Ogle,’ and Danny Wolohan as ‘Uncle Bill.’

They will be joined by ensemble members Peri Barnhill, Klea Blackhurst, Sarah Bockel, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Joe Carroll, Donald Corren, Ryan Demoville, Olivia Donalson, Sarah Hunt, Ruchir Khazanchi, James Moye, Cole Ragsdale, Maddie Robert, and Alex Ross. Swings and understudies for the Nashville company include Josh Canfield, Tiffany Engen, Todd A. Horman, Norah Nunes, and Kathlynn Rodin. Complete casting for the production will be announced shortly.

Peri Barnhill, a graduate of Nashville’s Belmont University’s musical theater program, and Norah Nunes, a resident of Houston, TX, are the two actors that were cast as part of the national “Search For Dolly.” Barnhill and Nunes were previously announced as two of the 15 finalists selected to travel to New York for in-person auditions with the creative team.

The producers would like to express their gratitude to all of the applicants. The search resulted in thousands of actors of all races, ages, genders, and body types being reviewed by representatives of the creative team for multiple roles in the production. Many of those who submitted videos had never previously been seen by a professional casting director.

Dolly: A True Original Musical will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

The music team for the production includes Kimberly Grigsby (music director), Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee John Clancy (orchestrations), Kent Wells (musical consultant), Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements), and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements).