Video: Watch the Trailer for Disney’s FROZEN: THE HIT BROADWAY MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney has released the trailer for the official proshot of the West End production of Frozen, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday, June 20. The cast includes Samantha Barks as Elsa and Laura Dawkes as Anna, along with Jammy Kasongo, Craig Gallivan, Oliver Ormson, and Richard Frame.

The full-length stage work expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators. The awe-inspiring production brings the magic, music, and spectacle of the hit movie to the stage, with thrilling surprises and astonishing special effects. The production includes 12 new songs written especially for the musical alongside classics such as ‘For the First Time in Forever,’ ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go.’

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom. As the storm rages on, both sisters must learn only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. This is the story you know and love as you’ve never seen it before.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is the choreographer.

The Broadway production of Frozen closed at the St. James Theatre on March 11, 2020, having played 825 performances and 26 previews. The West End production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, receiving 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.