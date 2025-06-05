Video: Rachel Zegler Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Outside EVITA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new video of Rachel Zegler singing "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" outside of the London Palladium has surfaced, just days before the upcoming production of EVITA begins previews. The recent Romeo + Juliet star can be seen singing the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic in blonde hair, with a camera recording her from the side.

It has not been confirmed if the recording will be incorporated into Jamie Lloyd's new production, or if this is just being recorded for promotional footage. The directorial choice is similar to the title song in Lloyd's current Broadway production of Sunset Blvd, during which the character of 'Joe Gillis' performs the song walking down the street, outside of the theatre.

slay queen! we will see how the production itself goes but I can’t wait to hear her fully sing this pic.twitter.com/kNevnZoQgQ — carly ? (@narliebirds) June 5, 2025

Lloyd recently teased that he has a "a few surprises up [his] sleeve that people will discover from the first preview," although mentions that it has "very different energy to Sunset."

"If you think of EVITA, you know, you leap from one song to the next, almost like a concert, and you can kind of jump-cut, almost, cinematically from one to the next. You know, one minute, you’re in Junín in Argentina, and the very next moment, you’re in Buenos Aires. So it’s kind of like allowing it to feel like a fever dream, allowing it to feel like a gig, and to be really, really kind of explosive."

The new production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, opens at The London Palladium on July 1, with previews from June 14, and runs until September 6. The cast, featuring Rachel Zegler as Eva Peron and Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che, also includes Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva.

EVITA is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It concentrates on the life of Argentine political leader, activist and actress Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows EVITA's early life, rise to power, charity work, and death.

The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical at the 1978 Laurence Olivier Awards, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical at the 34th Tony Awards.

Jamie Lloyd's reimagination of Sunset Boulevard is currently playing at the St. James Theatre and has just been extended for a final time through Sunday, July 20. The production has received seven Tony Award nominations, making it the most nominated revival of the season. In addition to this summer's West End production of EVITA, Jamie Lloyd's production of Waiting for Godot with Keanu Reeves will come to Broadway later this year.